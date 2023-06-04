The final moments of his performance transitioned to him dancing among sparks of gold and light.
A dramatic look back in conclusion drew a thunderous standing ovation from the audience and judges.
Motha was a keen football player before his amputation, but later fell in love with music and dance.
“My friends were dancing at the time and I asked them to teach me how to dance,” he told the show's judges last week, adding that his friends taught him to use his crutches as “legs”.
Motha's mother, Ntokozo Matale, gathered with his family and friends in her living room in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, to watch the finale.
She told TimesLIVE, her son was an inspiration and would do his best in the final.
“When Musa was sick, I was devastated. God has so many ways of showing his love to us. Musa was a strong boy through his illness and losing his leg. He has managed to get to where he is right now because of his belief. He is brave, confident and loves people.
“For as long as I know my son, he always gets what he wants. He is a go-getter and I am so proud of him.”
Motha's mentor, Gregory Maqoma, told Sowetan he was proud of the dancer's journey so far.
“There is no stage bigger than Britain’s Got Talent. As his mentor, I’ve always worked towards making sure he achieved his goals. It was critical for me in our planning to make sure it happens as we moved forward.
“Seeing him on that stage means a lot to me and I know it is his time to shine,” said Maqoma.
WATCH | SA amputee dancer Musa Motha's ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final performance
South African dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance in the Britain’s Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.
He was reportedly the bookies' favourite but failed to make the top three.
The amputee, who lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer, made history last week when he achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer.
Motha won his semifinal on Monday evening, booking himself a spot in the final against singer Amy Lou, comedic dancer Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, Ugandan dancers Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, singer Malakai Bayoh, acrobats Duo Odyssey, magician Cillian O'Connor, and dancer Lillianna Clifton.
Viggo Venn won this season's competition.
Dressed in a yellow suit, Motha danced in front of a dark, dynamic background. He was joined on stage by backup dancers occasionally, as his performance drew on themes of struggles, support and victory.
The final moments of his performance transitioned to him dancing among sparks of gold and light.
A dramatic look back in conclusion drew a thunderous standing ovation from the audience and judges.
Motha was a keen football player before his amputation, but later fell in love with music and dance.
“My friends were dancing at the time and I asked them to teach me how to dance,” he told the show's judges last week, adding that his friends taught him to use his crutches as “legs”.
Motha's mother, Ntokozo Matale, gathered with his family and friends in her living room in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, to watch the finale.
She told TimesLIVE, her son was an inspiration and would do his best in the final.
“When Musa was sick, I was devastated. God has so many ways of showing his love to us. Musa was a strong boy through his illness and losing his leg. He has managed to get to where he is right now because of his belief. He is brave, confident and loves people.
“For as long as I know my son, he always gets what he wants. He is a go-getter and I am so proud of him.”
Motha's mentor, Gregory Maqoma, told Sowetan he was proud of the dancer's journey so far.
“There is no stage bigger than Britain’s Got Talent. As his mentor, I’ve always worked towards making sure he achieved his goals. It was critical for me in our planning to make sure it happens as we moved forward.
“Seeing him on that stage means a lot to me and I know it is his time to shine,” said Maqoma.
READ MORE:
'I know he's going to make it': Mom of SA amputee dancer roots for him to win 'Britain's Got Talent'
POLL | Will SA amputee dancer Musa Motha win ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ this weekend?
‘He is pure talent’ — Inside minister Zizi Kodwa’s call with SA amputee dancer Musa Motha
WATCH | ‘This is for Jane’ — Mzansi Youth Choir get ‘America’s Got Talent’ golden buzzer with emotional tribute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos