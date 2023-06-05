South African dancer Musa Motha's performance in the Britain’s Got Talent finale on Sunday evening has drawn sharp debate, with many believing he should have won the competition.
Motha was reportedly the bookies' favourite but failed to make the top three.
The amputee, who lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer, made history last week when he achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer.
Motha won his semifinal on Monday evening, booking himself a spot in the final against singer Amy Lou, comedic dancer Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, Ugandan dancers Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, singer Malakai Bayoh, acrobats Duo Odyssey, magician Cillian O'Connor and dancer Lillianna Clifton.
Dressed in a yellow suit, Motha danced in front of a dark, dynamic background. He was joined on stage by backup dancers occasionally, as his performance drew on themes of struggle, support and victory.
POLL | Should Musa Motha have won 'Britain’s Got Talent'?
Image: screengrab
South African dancer Musa Motha's performance in the Britain’s Got Talent finale on Sunday evening has drawn sharp debate, with many believing he should have won the competition.
Motha was reportedly the bookies' favourite but failed to make the top three.
The amputee, who lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer, made history last week when he achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer.
Motha won his semifinal on Monday evening, booking himself a spot in the final against singer Amy Lou, comedic dancer Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, Ugandan dancers Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, singer Malakai Bayoh, acrobats Duo Odyssey, magician Cillian O'Connor and dancer Lillianna Clifton.
Dressed in a yellow suit, Motha danced in front of a dark, dynamic background. He was joined on stage by backup dancers occasionally, as his performance drew on themes of struggle, support and victory.
'An absolute joke' — Fans shocked by Musa Motha not winning 'Britain's Got Talent'
The final moments of his performance transitioned to him dancing among sparks of gold and light, and a dramatic look back in conclusion.
It drew a thunderous applause and standing ovation from the audience and judges.
While he may not have got the most votes in the finale, many believed he should have won the competition.
Motha was a keen football player before his amputation but later fell in love with music and dance.
“My friends were dancing at the time and I asked them to teach me how to dance,” he told the show's judges last week, adding that his friends taught him to use his crutches as “legs”.
Motha's mother, Ntokozo Matale, gathered with his family and friends in her living room in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, to watch the finale. She told TimesLIVE her son was an inspiration and would do his best in the final.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | SA amputee dancer Musa Motha's ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final performance
PALI LEHOHLA | An ailing nation loses out on its Eusebius McKaisers and Musa Mothas
‘He is pure talent’ — Inside minister Zizi Kodwa’s call with SA amputee dancer Musa Motha
WATCH | SA amputee dancer cracks a spot in 'Britain's Got Talent' finale
SA amputee 'crossing fingers' he will make 'Britain's Got Talent' finals after blowing away judges
WATCH | ‘I’m possible’ — SA amputee dancer makes ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ history with incredible performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos