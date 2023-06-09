When it’s time to retire, will you be financially ready?

If you want to have a comfortable and carefree retirement, it's important to plan ahead and get advice from an accredited financial adviser so you can secure your future.

Whether you want to watch sunsets in Mauritius, trek across Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park or do philanthropy work, reviewing your goals and budget is a valuable exercise your older self will thank you for.

As South Africans, we're resilient and accepting of the things we cannot change. But we need to remember the many things we can make happen and change.

Retirement planning is one of those things — an opportunity to bring about a positive outcome by taking decisive action. Prioritising retirement planning is the first step to securing your financial future.

Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual, says the economic difficulties of the past few years alerted South Africans to the importance of having an emergency savings plan, but it unfortunately did not shift their escapist approach to retirement savings.

“The majority [about 94%] of working South Africans are not doing enough to ensure their retirement years will be carefree and comfortable,” says Budhram.

Facing retirement realities

Over the roughly 40 years of your working life, the cost of an average basket of groceries is estimated to rise by a staggering 870%. And thanks to medical advancements, you could also live to your nineties.

If your retirement age is 65, you need to secure a retirement income that will beat inflation and cover all your living costs and medical expenses for at least 25 years.

The good news is that partnering with an accredited financial adviser makes retirement planning easier and more effective than tackling it alone.

Here's how you can be retirement ready:

1. Commit to a sound financial plan

The sooner you start saving, the more your savings will grow over the years through compound interest.

Aim to save enough during the course of your working life to be able to draw at least 60% of what you expect to be earning just before retirement. This is the equivalent of saving 15% of your monthly income for 40 years.

Be disciplined about your budget and don’t be tempted to dip into your retirement savings or cash in your pension fund contributions when you change jobs. Rather discuss your needs and options with your financial adviser. It is not easy to resuscitate a retirement fund that has suffered large cash withdrawals.