Super moon snaps: capture the extraordinary with the Huawei P60 Pro

Cue the new Huawei P60 Pro, which has been ranked number 1 on DXOMARK's list of the top smartphones by camera. It offers an unparalleled photography experience that allows you to capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and “See the Unseen”.

The magic lies in the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system. It's rear camera set-up comprises a main 48MP Ultra Lighting Camera accompanied by a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.

With this Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, you can zoom in up to 10x without losing any detail or clarity. You can also take amazing shots in the dark thanks to its impressive lowlight performance. So, whether you want to capture the moon, the stars or a distant landmark, the Huawei P60 Pro can help you realise your creative vision.

Let’s take a closer look at the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera and how it works:

Zooming in without losing light

Ordinary telephoto cameras allow you to zoom in and capture distant subjects without losing image quality. But because this requires a more complex optical design, the light intake is often compromised. That’s why the telephoto aperture of some of the popular flagships is F2.4 or smaller.

But the Huawei P60 Pro takes telephoto photography to new heights with its 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, which boasts a large F2.1 aperture (the smaller the number, the larger the aperture) combined with the RYYB SuperSensing sensor.

This increases the light entering the lens by 178%, resulting in brighter and more detailed images, bestowing the camera with impressive lowlight performance. So, you can zoom in on and take pictures of subjects from a distance, even when the lighting isn’t great.