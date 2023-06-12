Super moon snaps: capture the extraordinary with the Huawei P60 Pro
To celebrate this smartphone's incredible camera, which lets you zoom into the night and snap well-lit photos, Huawei's giving away R200,000 in prizes
Have you ever tried taking photos of a famous landmark against the evening glow of the sky with a smartphone? If you have, you know it’s not an easy matter. Either you end up with a dark silhouette of the object or a sky that is too blown out. That’s too bad because the contrast of warm and cool colours in the twilight sky can make anything look dramatic. If only you had a smartphone that could zoom into the night and snap well-lit pictures, right?
Cue the new Huawei P60 Pro, which has been ranked number 1 on DXOMARK's list of the top smartphones by camera. It offers an unparalleled photography experience that allows you to capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and “See the Unseen”.
The magic lies in the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system. It's rear camera set-up comprises a main 48MP Ultra Lighting Camera accompanied by a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.
With this Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, you can zoom in up to 10x without losing any detail or clarity. You can also take amazing shots in the dark thanks to its impressive lowlight performance. So, whether you want to capture the moon, the stars or a distant landmark, the Huawei P60 Pro can help you realise your creative vision.
Let’s take a closer look at the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera and how it works:
Zooming in without losing light
Ordinary telephoto cameras allow you to zoom in and capture distant subjects without losing image quality. But because this requires a more complex optical design, the light intake is often compromised. That’s why the telephoto aperture of some of the popular flagships is F2.4 or smaller.
But the Huawei P60 Pro takes telephoto photography to new heights with its 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, which boasts a large F2.1 aperture (the smaller the number, the larger the aperture) combined with the RYYB SuperSensing sensor.
This increases the light entering the lens by 178%, resulting in brighter and more detailed images, bestowing the camera with impressive lowlight performance. So, you can zoom in on and take pictures of subjects from a distance, even when the lighting isn’t great.
For instance, nature enthusiasts can capture close-up images of wildlife from a safe distance without disturbing the animals or compromising image quality in even the most challenging lighting conditions, such as during twilight or in dense forests.
Likewise, travellers can take stunning shots of landmarks, architecture and scenery from afar, with the benefit of unmatched lowlight performance for snapping pictures during sunrise, sunset or at night.
Super Moon scenes: moon photos, but better
Ever tried snapping an epic shot of the moon only to end up with a sad, blurry blob? The struggle is real, but once again the Huawei P60 Pro has your back with its 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.
With its powerful telephoto module and superior light-sensing capabilities, this camera is a game-changer for celestial enthusiasts; it'll enable you to capture the moon in all its majestic glory — not just a tiny speck in the sky, but an awe-inspiring masterpiece.
You can also shoot a majestic full moon alongside a beautifully lit cityscape, thanks to the Huawei P60 Pro’s Super Moon Scene feature. This allows you to capture the moon in perfect detail, while also preserving the sharpness of foreground objects. So, you’ll get stunning shots that’ll make your social media feed the envy of all your friends.
With the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera on the Huawei P60 Pro, the sky's the limit when it comes to creative photographic possibilities. You’ll be able to capture the world around you like never before — it’s like having a pro-level camera in your pocket, so you'll be ready to seize every magical moment, day or night.
#SeeTheUnseen and win a share of R200,000 in prizes
To celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro in SA, Huawei invites you to capture a #SeeTheUnseen moment that celebrates the hidden beauty in everyday life via photo or video to stand a chance to win a share of R200,000 worth of prizes.
