Lifestyle

Fans celebrate K-pop supergroup BTS's 10-year anniversary

13 June 2023 - 08:05 By Reuters
Fans of K-pop boy band BTS share a moment at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza as purple lights mark the 10th anniversary of the group's debut on June 12 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Fans of K-pop boy band BTS share a moment at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza as purple lights mark the 10th anniversary of the group's debut on June 12 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Fans of K-pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut.

Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards.

Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit in purple, BTS's signature colour, while dozens of fans from France, Mexico and elsewhere came to enjoy the sights.

"I came to Korea last week and I am very surprised and excited to see the Namsan Tower purple," said Rita, a 20-year-old student from France who has been an ARMY since 2018.

Organisations and businesses are also joining the celebration, with the city of Seoul working with BTS's management agency HYBE to set up a tour of landmarks associated with BTS. South Korea's postal service released special commemorative stamps of BTS's debut anniversary.

Companies such as Hyundai department store, Lotte Shopping unit Lotte Cinema and S-Oil have introduced special offers or events.

The celebrations are expected to hit a climax on Saturday, when BTS leader RM is expected to meet fans — followed by fireworks near the Han River, which bisects Seoul.

"Thank you for teaching us a little, or maybe even too much, about happiness and love," member JungKook told fans in a Twitter message on Sunday.

"I want to keep walking with you all for the next 10 years as well".

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cardi B’s date night McDonald’s meal leaves a bad taste for some franchisees

Some McDonald’s franchisees are criticisng the fast-food chain for featuring rapper Cardi B in its advertising.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

BTS member j-hope begins process to join South Korea's military

A second member of Korea's BTS - the first K-pop band nominated for a Grammy - has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service, a ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Here’s what Trevor Noah loves about the Grammy Awards

"Then you will discover artists who will change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn't"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R250k kids’ party, glamour, outbursts: inside new ‘momfluencers’ reality show Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | The nitty-gritty of bathing — in black and white Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams of 'The Masked Singer SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Moonchild Sanelly on sex toys, snails and spliffs in foreign lands Travel
  5. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng