Fans celebrate K-pop supergroup BTS's 10-year anniversary
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Fans of K-pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut.
Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.
The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards.
Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit in purple, BTS's signature colour, while dozens of fans from France, Mexico and elsewhere came to enjoy the sights.
"I came to Korea last week and I am very surprised and excited to see the Namsan Tower purple," said Rita, a 20-year-old student from France who has been an ARMY since 2018.
