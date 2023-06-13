Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Wellness informs medical cover choices

Members are increasingly seeking healthcare products and solutions that promote health and wellbeing

13 June 2023 - 10:16
The focus on health also includes diet, exercise and mental wellbeing in an effort to prevent or manage chronic health conditions either through self-management or medical schemes' lifestyle and rewards programmes.
The focus on health also includes diet, exercise and mental wellbeing in an effort to prevent or manage chronic health conditions either through self-management or medical schemes' lifestyle and rewards programmes.
Image: 123RF/zelmabrezinska

Self-care is about individuals taking charge of their own health and wellbeing — a shift in focus from sickness to wellness. Problems occur when we neglect self-care for too long in terms of poor diet, lack of exercise and a lack of attention to mental health.

Medical aid schemes, the primary funders of private health care, are under growing pressure to find ways to manage the increased cost of health care while improving affordability and value for members. One way they are doing this is by shifting the focus from exclusively funding treatment for sickness to including wellness to help prevent or manage chronic health conditions before they become more serious and costly to treat.

To help prioritise and promote a shift to this wellness culture, schemes and health insurers are supplementing preventive care and screening benefits with ancillary wellness-focused lifestyle and rewards programmes to incentivise members who take steps to improve their health through self-care.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe

Most read

  1. R250k kids’ party, glamour, outbursts: inside new ‘momfluencers’ reality show Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | The nitty-gritty of bathing — in black and white Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams of 'The Masked Singer SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Moonchild Sanelly on sex toys, snails and spliffs in foreign lands Travel
  5. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video