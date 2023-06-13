FREE TO READ | Wellness informs medical cover choices

Self-care is about individuals taking charge of their own health and wellbeing — a shift in focus from sickness to wellness. Problems occur when we neglect self-care for too long in terms of poor diet, lack of exercise and a lack of attention to mental health.

Medical aid schemes, the primary funders of private health care, are under growing pressure to find ways to manage the increased cost of health care while improving affordability and value for members. One way they are doing this is by shifting the focus from exclusively funding treatment for sickness to including wellness to help prevent or manage chronic health conditions before they become more serious and costly to treat.

To help prioritise and promote a shift to this wellness culture, schemes and health insurers are supplementing preventive care and screening benefits with ancillary wellness-focused lifestyle and rewards programmes to incentivise members who take steps to improve their health through self-care.

