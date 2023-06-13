Hadebe spoke of how he wanted to marry Cele but was unable to pay lobola (dowry) because he earns R3,500 a month as a security guard.
From lobola money to catering: Durban unites to throw couple their dream wedding
Image: Facebook/Jacinta Ngobese
Celebrities, public figures and brands in Durban have rallied together to throw a local couple their dream wedding.
It all started two weeks ago when Nkosinathi Hadebe contacted Vuma FM and spoke to Jacinta Ngobese about his desire to marry his partner Zandile Cele, who he has been with for 23 years. The couple have two children.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ngobese said Hadebe contacted the station to dedicate four songs to Cele before opening up about his desire to marry her.
“He said she has been patient with him for the years they have been together, even though she was not happy with their situation.
“They have been dating for 23 years but were forced to live apart because their families were against them cohabiting. They have two children together, a 16-year-old and a three-year-old.”
‘KFC couple’ still madly in love and still longing for dream honeymoon that was halted by Covid-19
Hadebe spoke of how he wanted to marry Cele but was unable to pay lobola (dowry) because he earns R3,500 a month as a security guard.
After Hadebe contacted the station, Ngobese shared the couple's story on her social media and many people donated towards the couple's wedding. The couple is set to get married on June 17.
Radio and TV personality Linda Sibiya offered to MC at the wedding, and AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu offered to pay for the catering.
Philanthropy and social media influencer BI Phakathi donated an undisclosed amount towards the lobola, while Lloyd Myeza of Myeza Traditional Chemist donated R10,000.
Other people who have donated to the wedding include Billy Dlamini (wedding rings), Londiwe Lolo Shezi (wedding box), Tubuza Ka Dasile (tent and decoration), Yapha Mbambo (photos and video), Magwaza Biyela (flowers), Chef Samke (cooking), Chef We Lucky Mkhize (cake), Carol Mbhele (aluminium black glass marquee with sliding windows and glass doors), Philisiwe Ngcobo (makeup), OkaMageba (sound system and performance) and Wiseman Mavundla Mkhize (a cow).
Speaking to IOL, Hadebe said they are overwhelmed by the donations from everyone.
“I loved Zandile from the first time I saw her when we were much younger and it’s my dream to marry her. We have two children together and we want to live together like a family. We are excited to get married and are grateful for everyone helping us have our dream wedding,” he said.
