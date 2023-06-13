Lifestyle

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

13 June 2023 - 09:07 By Reuters
The Golden Globe Awards have been sold.
The Golden Globe Awards have been sold.
Image: Fred Prouser/Reuters

The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes' viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.

The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation after a Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led US television network NBC to drop the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.

A Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021 revealed the organisation had no Black journalists in its ranks. Some members were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favours from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and instituted new ethics policies.

Eldridge Industries chairperson Todd Boehly aims to reshape the HFPA, a nonprofit organisation of international entertainment reporters, into hired workers in a for-profit venture. All of the 310 current voters will be eligible to cast ballots for the next ceremony in January 2024, a spokesperson said.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Boehly said in a statement.

NBC aired the Globes again in 2023. No network has yet signed up to run the 2024 ceremony.

Financial terms of the deal, which was approved by California's attorney-general, were not disclosed.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Kimberly Akimbo,' Tom Stoppard’s 'Leopoldstadt' among winners on writerless Tony night

“Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenager who ages in reverse, and Tom Stoppard’s autobiographical “Leopoldstadt” were among the winners Sunday as the Tony ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Lupita, Thato Maluleka, Lea Michele: best and worst dressed of the week

See which local and international stars are running the red carpet.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Pabi Cooper, K.O & Uncle Waffles score 2023 BET Awards nominations

"Proud to announce I am nominated for the BET Awards," said an excited Pabi, while Uncle Waffels said, "This is crazy. Thank you so much!"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R250k kids’ party, glamour, outbursts: inside new ‘momfluencers’ reality show Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | The nitty-gritty of bathing — in black and white Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams of 'The Masked Singer SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Moonchild Sanelly on sex toys, snails and spliffs in foreign lands Travel
  5. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng