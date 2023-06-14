Dr Robert H Shmerling of Harvard Medical School said experts suggest you bath or shower several times a week.
“While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest showering several times a week is plenty for most people (unless you are grimy, sweaty or have other reasons to shower more often). Short showers (lasting three or four minutes) with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice.”
Dr Barbara Barash of Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Centre said in the US, most people bathe daily, but people in other countries may only do so 2-3 times a week.
“Many times it can come down to habit and ritual as daily showers can help people feel more awake, avoid body odour, relax tight muscles or because that’s what they’ve been taught to do.
“If you stick with daily showers, limit them to five minutes with warm water, not hot. This is likely to be fine for most people.”
She said bathing two or three times a week is “also likely to be just as healthy and good for the environment”.
“When bathing less frequently, if you’re concerned about odour, focus on gently cleaning the genitals and armpits with a clean washcloth in between bathing days and this should keep the odour away.”
POLL | How often do you bath?
Image: feverpitched/123rf.com
South Africans' bathing habits have come under the spotlight after Sunday Times columnist Ndumiso Ngcobo's musings on cleaning routines.
In it, he explained he realised he had different “sensibilities, ablution-wise” when he lived with white friends.
“They had a more ... flexible and rational approach to baths and showers,” he said.
Black people’s obsession with taking showers and baths was limitless.
“And, by taking baths, I mean vigorous scrubbing of one’s skin using all manner of materials.
“I don't know whether the average white South African knows their black friends, colleagues, housekeepers, gardeners and Uber drivers skinner about 'white ablution tendencies'. We walk among anti-vaxxers, but according to the black rumour mill, we live among anti-bathers as well.
“TikTok clips showing dozens of white American teenagers befuddled by the idea of daily baths and washing rags and soap in the shower don't help arrest the stereotype.
“Apparently, some folks’ idea of a shower is applying shampoo to their hair and letting the foam wash over their bodies using only their hands. No citrus packaging in sight.”
