Reign of the bakkie-based SUV

Sport-utility vehicles based on the underpinnings of pickups are popular in our market for many reasons.

For starters, the obvious space benefit, which includes a third row of seats in just about every contender in the category; and the capability to sojourn a bit further than the average compact crossover thanks to a decent ground clearance and sturdy ladder-frame chassis.

It's been a busy 12 months for the genre. Two of the foremost contenders were treated to life-cycle improvements and an all-new version of one competitor was launched to great acclaim.

Let's start there: no prizes for guessing that we're talking about the Ford Everest, which won in the Adventure SUV category of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. It also won second place overall, behind the Ford Ranger. That the pair clinched these accolades is testament to how far breeds of lifestyle-orientated pickups and their SUV counterparts have evolved.