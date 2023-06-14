Reign of the bakkie-based SUV
Sport-utility vehicles based on the underpinnings of pickups are popular in our market for many reasons.
For starters, the obvious space benefit, which includes a third row of seats in just about every contender in the category; and the capability to sojourn a bit further than the average compact crossover thanks to a decent ground clearance and sturdy ladder-frame chassis.
It's been a busy 12 months for the genre. Two of the foremost contenders were treated to life-cycle improvements and an all-new version of one competitor was launched to great acclaim.
Let's start there: no prizes for guessing that we're talking about the Ford Everest, which won in the Adventure SUV category of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. It also won second place overall, behind the Ford Ranger. That the pair clinched these accolades is testament to how far breeds of lifestyle-orientated pickups and their SUV counterparts have evolved.
The Everest is a textbook example of a modern bakkie-based SUV. It evinces a car-like driving character, offers an interior that is convincingly upmarket and is replete with the technological conveniences expected in 2023. That includes a slick infotainment system and supporting digital instrument cluster.
You'll pay upwards of R832,400 for the entry-level XLT 4x4, powered by a 2.0l twin-turbocharged diesel. The high-grade Platinum model, with its creamy V6 motor, goes for R1,146,500.
Many will agree that Isuzu's MU-X doesn't get the credit it deserves. It's something of a left-field player. Readers of our publications might recall in a 2022 comparison against the last generation Everest (which was then in run-out phase) we declared the Isuzu our winner.
Some might find themselves partial to the tough feel of the MU-X, which seems to be less shy about its kinship to the D-Max bakkie. From the moment you fire up its grumbly diesel power source, you can tell that its identity is rooted in commercial vehicle ruggedness.
That said, it doesn't feel like a rudimentary farming implement on the road, with an accomplished ride and a contemporary interior of respectable quality. In May this year, Isuzu added 4x4 capability to its high-tier 3.0 LSE model and mentioned the prospect of a 1.9 LS version at the lower end of the grade walk.
The 1.9 LS is yet to be officially added to the line, which kicks off with the 3.0 LS 4x2 for R784,300, while the flagship Onyx 3.0 4x4 costs R928,100.
Toyota's Fortuner, updated in April, lays claim to being the best-selling vehicle in its class. Catamaran-inspired styling cues, new alloys and subtle interior enhancements comprise the changes.
It's still outgunned by the Everest in terms of sheer refinement, but as with the Isuzu, there is a demographic that seems to prefer an SUV with a character erring more on the bakkie side of things, in the area of road manners.
The Fortuner kicks off at a competitive R653,900 for the basic 2.4 GD-6 manual 4x2. At the top end of the scale is the 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX automatic, coming in at R925,600. A reputation for durability, a dealership on every corner and unbeatable resale value are what keeps Fortuner faithfuls returning again and again.
While it isn't new, Mitsubishi's Triton-based Pajero Sport has a sound reputation in the market. As with the Isuzu MU-X, it's a fringe player that doesn't achieve the same sales success as the Ford or Toyota. Pricing starts at R744,990 for the 2.4 x2 automatic.
At the recent Nampo agriculture festival, the brand showed a one-off version of the Triton, dubbed the Shogun, outfitted in a full catalogue of equipment that included roof racks, beefier suspension and off-road tyres. Mitsubishi's representatives said that feedback from attendees would dictate final specification, were the Shogun to be offered.