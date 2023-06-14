It's not often that small-volume Japanese carmaker Subaru releases new machinery in South Africa.
But the past 12 months have turned out to be quite busy for the brand, kicking off with the latest WRX in July 2022.
And this month it announced the release of two new models: a turbocharged version of the Outback raised wagon and the Crosstrek, which replaces the XV. The Outback starts off at R779,000 for the 2.5i Field ES model, while the more generously appointed 2.5i Touring costs R829,000. At the top of the range is the recently added XT, at R959,000. You'd be forgiven for recoiling at such a price — it seems expensive for a Subaru — but bear in mind that's what a middle-range BMW 3-Series goes for these days.
Power in the XT comes from a turbocharged-petrol unit displacing 2.4 litres, good for a healthy 184kW and 350Nm. This is something of a performance wagon because it employs the same motor from the sporty WRX saloon. In typical Subaru fashion, you get all-wheel drive, while a continuously variable transmission (CVT) carves power. According to Subaru, the Outback will dash from standstill to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.
Subaru's latest duo hits South African shores
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Visually, the vehicle is differentiated from its lesser peers by 18-inch alloys. Inside, it features the latest iteration of the brand's EyeSight semi-autonomous driver assistance features, comprising pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and speed limit recognition. Its 11.6-inch infotainment system now comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's no confusing the Crosstrek with its predecessor, the XV. With a stylistic flavour that is clearly sharper and more aggressive, the Japanese crossover looks tougher, ready for the urban jungle. The brand says those pointier looks aren't just for show either, motivated by aerodynamic efficiency. For instance, there are air outlets behind the front wheels and on the rear bumper, reducing drag.
Image: Supplied
Of course, being a Subaru (rally heritage, remember?), the Crosstrek is imbued with ingredients that allow for adventures beyond city limits. That includes symmetrical all-wheel drive and the specialised “X-mode” suite of settings for off-road pursuits.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, normally aspirated petrol motor, delivering 115kW and 196Nm. Like the Outback, it also uses a CVT. Under the skin, the Crosstrek ride's on Subaru's latest Global Vehicle Platform architecture, purporting an improvement in torsional rigidity and overall refinement. Two grades are on offer: the iL (R579,000) and the iS (R669,000). Keyless access, dual-zone climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an 11.6-inch infotainment system are among standard features on both models.
Image: Supplied
On the safety front, the brand says the vehicle is better at occupant protection than before. This is thanks to the fitment of additional sub-frames, as well as the inclusion of nine airbags.
The Outback and Crosstrek benefit from a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.
