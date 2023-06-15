SPOTLIGHT | 'The Flash' breaks the universe; family fun with 'Elemental'; quirky Wes Anderson offering
The Youth Day long weekend sees big releases at cinemas, from superheroes to a new Disney/Pixar animation and a characteristically quirky Wes Anderson film.
The wait is over for DC fans with the 13th instalment of the Extended DC Universe release, The Flash, which received overwhelming praise after its premiere in Los Angeles, particularly for its action sequences, humour and outstanding cast.
Ezra Miller reprises the role of Barry Allen, using his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past and bring back his parents, with unintended consequences. Andres Muschietti (IT, Mama) directs, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman in two realities, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Michael Shannon as General Zod. The adventure to save the world will keep cinemagoers on the edge of their seats. The Flash is also releasing on IMAX screens.
Disney and Pixar animation’s adorable Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn (Ratatouille, The Good Dinosaur), is set in Element City, where the unspoken rule is no mixing between elements for obvious reasons, but fire, water, earth and air live together in harmony. A fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy, however, discover how much the elements have in common and the mingling, with consequences, begins. Elemental is a fresh coming of age comedy for the family and is also out in 3D.
As always, Wes Anderson brings his auteur-style ensemble cast to Asteroid City, including regulars Jason Schwartzman, Adrian Brody, Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton. This science fiction romantic comedy-drama tells the story of world-changing events spectacularly disrupting a science convention in a small retro-futuristic American desert town circa 1955.
