Lifestyle

Doctor Khumalo, Lazy Makoti make list of first celebs on 'Masked Singer'

Here's what the stars had to say about being on the debut season of South Africa's 'The Masked Singer' spin-off

18 June 2023 - 16:32 By Staff Reporter
Doctor Khumalo was unveiled as Soccerman.
Doctor Khumalo was unveiled as Soccerman.
Image: Supplied by The Masked Singer SA

While the singing and panel discussions seen on the stages of The Masked Singer can be a hoot, the real fanfare comes from the unmasking of the stars who perform. The singing competition pits a bevy of A-listers dressed in elaborate costumes where each week the losing performer reveals their identity until only one of the singing sensations stands.

With an electrifying debut, The Masked Singer South Africa has already bid adieu to three cast members. Here's what they had to say about their time on the show.

LAZY MAKOTI — THE ZEBRA

I think I can safely say I know how to keep a secret. 90% of the show is about being able to keep the secret. I didn't tell anyone — not even my mother! I still have friends calling me and asking me when did I get the time to rehearse.

VICTOR MATFIELD — ROOSTER

DOCTOR KHUMALO — SOCCERMAN

I don’t think my singing is that bad, and I also got to sing my favourite song from Bra Hotstix. I would definitely do this again if I could.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Behind the seams of 'The Masked Singer SA'

We take a break from the onstage glamour to find out just how Heidi du Toit of Hollywood Costumes brought the star-studded cast to life.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'If you are tired of me, then switch' — Somizi on getting cast on another singing competition

"This is not a singing competition like any other. We are not judges, we are panellists."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Somizi, Sithelo, J'Something & Skhumba! — 'The Masked Singer SA' unveils its celebrity panel

Singer J'Something, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media sensation Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba are the first season's celebrity ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Would you pay R900 for an EFF jacket? Here's how much the party's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Air rage take off: Man allegedly pins flight attendant to cockpit door after ... Travel
  3. Reign of the bakkie-based SUV Lifestyle
  4. Two Cape Town restaurants crack World's 50 Best Restaurants extended list Food
  5. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town