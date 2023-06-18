While the singing and panel discussions seen on the stages of The Masked Singer can be a hoot, the real fanfare comes from the unmasking of the stars who perform. The singing competition pits a bevy of A-listers dressed in elaborate costumes where each week the losing performer reveals their identity until only one of the singing sensations stands.
Doctor Khumalo, Lazy Makoti make list of first celebs on 'Masked Singer'
Here's what the stars had to say about being on the debut season of South Africa's 'The Masked Singer' spin-off
While the singing and panel discussions seen on the stages of The Masked Singer can be a hoot, the real fanfare comes from the unmasking of the stars who perform. The singing competition pits a bevy of A-listers dressed in elaborate costumes where each week the losing performer reveals their identity until only one of the singing sensations stands.
With an electrifying debut, The Masked Singer South Africa has already bid adieu to three cast members. Here's what they had to say about their time on the show.
LAZY MAKOTI — THE ZEBRA
I think I can safely say I know how to keep a secret. 90% of the show is about being able to keep the secret. I didn't tell anyone — not even my mother! I still have friends calling me and asking me when did I get the time to rehearse.
VICTOR MATFIELD — ROOSTER
DOCTOR KHUMALO — SOCCERMAN
I don’t think my singing is that bad, and I also got to sing my favourite song from Bra Hotstix. I would definitely do this again if I could.
