Black Mirror Season 6
Charlie Brooker’s prescient, black-humoured, sci-dystopian anthology series returns for a sixth season of dark reflections on humanity’s difficult and increasingly tense relationship with technology. A plethora of stars, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Myha’la Herrold and Zazie Beetz, join the cast for what Brooker promises is the bleakest outing yet.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
Bite-sized reviews
'Rosemary's Hitlist' & 'The Full Monty': Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge this weekend
Image: Showmax
Rosemary’s Hitlist
Produced by IdeaCandy, the company responsible for the smash hit Devilsdorp, this docu-series examines the terrible and so-crazy-it-has-to-be-true story of South African cop turned serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu. She was sentenced to six concurrent life terms in 2021 for the murder of six members of her family. New episodes are added weekly.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 1 hour
WATCH | The trailer for 'Rosemary's Hitlist'.
The Village
Japanese director Michihito Fujii paints a dark, psychologically terrifying portrait of an isolated community in this drama about a young man trapped in a remote village. He works at a rubbish dump to repay his mother’s debt, with little hope of leaving or the possibility of any other life, until the arrival of a childhood friend from Tokyo disrupts his existence and that of the village.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Village'.
The Control Room
Iain De Caestecker gives a solidly engaging performance in this taut, three-episode British thriller about an everyday man working as an emergency call operator in Scotland whose life is upended by a phone call from a desperate woman who seems to know him.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Control Room'.
Black Mirror Season 6
Charlie Brooker’s prescient, black-humoured, sci-dystopian anthology series returns for a sixth season of dark reflections on humanity’s difficult and increasingly tense relationship with technology. A plethora of stars, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Myha’la Herrold and Zazie Beetz, join the cast for what Brooker promises is the bleakest outing yet.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Black Mirror Season 6'.
The Full Monty
Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson and the rest of the original redundant miners turned male stripper gang from Simon Beaufoy’s 1997 original breakout British social realist comedy return. This extended small-screen expansion of their story sees them tackling the lives and struggles of present-day Sheffield and relying on the city’s communal spirit to keep their heads just optimistically enough above water.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Full Monty'.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'The Crowded Room' & 'The Outlaws: five things to stream right now
'Courting Anathi', 'Mrs. Davis' & 'The Days': five things to stream right now
'Fubar', 'Three Pines' & 'Gaslit': five things to stream right now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos