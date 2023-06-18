WHAT: National Arts Festival
Events
What's on this week?
Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of June 19
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Decorex Cape Town
WHERE: Cape Town International Convention Centre
WHEN: June 22-24, 10am-6pm; June 25, 10am-5pm
Decorex has hosted more than 100 events in almost three decades to bring visitors the latest in décor, design and lifestyle. Apart from the more than 225 exhibitors, eateries and product launches, visitors can look forward to the Future of Design Studio which will be showcased through physical and digital displays, workshops and demonstrations; the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre where participating chefs will create some of their favourite dishes; and those interested in the social, cultural and ecological contexts of design will enjoy a curated lineup of talks in the Future Talks Theatre.
For a full programme, visit the Decorex website. Tickets from R25 through iTickets.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: The Huisgenoot, You and Drum Kids Fest in partnership with Kleuterzone
WHERE: Redford House, Northcliff, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 22-24, 8am
An event for the family, this Kids Fest is packed with everything from a kids food studio, an outside play area, food stalls, market area and stage with family-friendly entertainment. For the full experience, catch a theatre or music production such as Curious Thandeka and the Secret of the Forest, Little Red and the Wolf, Tjiff en Tjaff and Lollos Skattejag.
Admission costs R80. Theatre and music productions start from R80 and include admission. Tickets through Webtickets.
WHAT: National Arts Festival
WHERE: Makhanda
WHEN: June 22-July 2, different show times
Held in Makhanda since 1974, the National Arts Festival is back for its annual gathering – one that the website says is the “biggest annual celebration of the arts on the African continent” which continues to offer a space which interrogates South Africa while offering a platform for diverse viewpoints to be expressed.
As a multidisciplinary arts festival, attendees will be spoilt for choice, with theatre, music, comedy, dance, art exhibitions, spoken word and film.
For a full list of shows and to book tickets, visit the National Arts Festival website.
Image: Mark Wessels
WHAT: In the City presents FKJ and Friends
WHERE: Old Biscuit Mill, Cape Town; Marabi Jazz Club, Johannesburg; Constitution Hill, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 23, 24 and 25, different show times
In the City music festival is bringing the sounds of FKJ to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Known professionally as French Kiwi Juice, or FKJ for short, Vincent Fenton is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and electronic musician. He’ll be joined on stage by a number of South African acts yet to be revealed.
Tickets from R695 via Quicket.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
WHAT: Fête de la Musique
WHERE: Newtown Junction, Victoria Yards and Alliance Française in Johannesburg
WHEN: June 24, 11am-6pm
Fête de la Musique started in France in 1982 and has since spread to 700 cities across 120 countries. The day of music is back for its 12th year in Johannesburg with a curated lineup of established and up-and-coming musicians who will be taking to six stages across three venues. The headliners are Tshepang Ramoba, Simmy, Nomfusi and Morena Leraba.
The one-day music festival is free. For more information, visit the website.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Cullinan Winter Wine Festival
WHERE: Cullinan
WHEN: June 24-25, 10am-5pm
The eighth annual Cullinan Wine Festival will be split into a winter and summer festival this year. For this season, estates from across the Western Cape will be showcasing wines that pair well with winter, such as reds, sherry, port, muscadel and hanepoot. There will also be a selection of liqueurs, whiskeys, cognacs and brandies. Enjoy unlimited tastings alongside a market and live entertainment.
Tasting tickets cost R130. Pensioners pay R100 and children under 18, R40. Tickets through Quicket.
Image: 123RF/igorr
WHAT: Tulbagh Christmas in Winter
WHERE: Tulbagh
WHEN: June 24-25, 10am-5pm
Another winter warmer, but this time in Tulbagh where Christmas is coming early this year, with a weekend of cheer, with Christmas decorations; galleries and quaint shops; cheese, olive and wine tastings; a tractor ride up the Oudekloof Pass; horse rides; zip slide adventures; and plenty for the kids, including jumping castles, face painting and pony rides.
Admission without wine tasting costs R120 (R180 with). Children between the ages of 13 and 17 pay R50 and children 12 years and under enter free. Tickets through Quicket.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Day of Yoga 2023 powered by Joëlle Sleebos at Rooftop on Bree
WHERE: Rooftop on Bree, 170 Bree Street, Cape Town
WHEN: June 25, 8.30am-6.45pm
To celebrate International Day of Yoga (held on June 21 since 2014), join one or all four yoga sessions being held to bring together yoga communities in and around Cape Town.
The event is free but donations starting from R80 per session are welcome through Quicket.
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12
