Miss SA top 12 finalist Levern José withdraws from the competition amid bullying allegations
Image: Levern José/Instagram
Miss South Africa top 12 finalist Levern José has withdrawn from the competition amid bullying accusations.
José, a 23-year-old from Kimberley, Northern Cape, came under fire after the beauty pageant announced the top 12 finalists vying for the crown and a former schoolmate accused her of bullying pupils and leaving them “traumatised”.
In a statement José apologised for her actions, saying she was “protecting” herself from her bullies.
“As a survivor of bullying, I learned how to protect myself from bullying during my school years. If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies. The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else's suffering.
“Kindness, respect and empathy have always been my guiding principles, and I have unwaveringly worked to adhere to these values. It deeply troubles me that such grave accusations could be levelled against me.
“While I firmly believe in my own accountability and responsibility, I also hold steadfastly to the principles of fairness and justice.”
The former finalist said she was determined to work against bullying and bring about wider awareness of the issue.
“I am unwavering in my stance to upholding what is right and just. I am human. The pressure has been immense and has taken its toll on me. Together, let us strive for fairness and compassion in all our interactions with others.”
Miss South Africa said it supported José’s decision to leave the competition and has provided her with counselling through its mental health partner, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
“The Miss South Africa organisation does not condone bullying of any kind. We accept Levern’s decision to pull out of the competition and respect her for owning her truth and taking this time to focus on her own healing,” said the organisation.
This is not the first time a Miss SA contestant has found themselves in hot water.
In 2020 Miss South Africa hopeful Bianca Schoombee withdrew her entry after racist tweets she made years earlier resurfaced. Some of Schoombee's now-deleted tweets referred to the N-word, repeatedly used the word “bitches” and body-shamed women.
“There is good governance in place to ensure Miss SA finalists and semi-finalists align with our values. Our rules state any semifinalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss SA pageant into disrepute,” CEO Stephanie Weil said at the time.
“Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”
The 2023 winner will be crowned at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria, on August 13.
