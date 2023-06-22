Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | 'No Hard Feelings', 'The Perfect Find' on screens; new music video from Paxton

Mismatched couples are the order of the day with sex comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence on the big screen, and fun romcom on Netflix with Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, while SA singing star Paxton releases 'Touch & Go' video

22 June 2023 - 19:25

This week’s Spotlight episode checks in on comedies from Jennifer Lawrence and Gabrielle Union, and new music from rising star Paxton, which has the country applauding local talent.

Jennifer Lawrence has been quiet, taking time to start a family and a production company, but the popular actress is back on cinema screens this week in the raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings. She portrays down-on-her-luck Maddie Barker, who is hired to seduce an introverted and awkward 19-year-old before he goes to college, and the plot has all the ingredients for a hilarious movie outing. Also starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, it is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously brought Bad Teacher and Year One to cinemagoers.

More comedy and romance are available to stream on Netflix this week with the new release, The Perfect Find.  After a messy public break-up and a high-profile firing, Jenne (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger co-worker Eric (Keith Powers). Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s exclusive interviews with Powers and Union.

SA’s Idols 13 winner Paxton Fielies has been soaring for the past few years, exploring genres from R&B, soul, Afrobeats and pop to amapiano. The exciting young star’s new music video Touch & Go shows that she has even more range to surprise audiences and proves why she is one of SA’s most talented artists. Don’t miss Spotlight’s insert of the video.

The Flash is the number one movie at the international box office, and Spotlight includes footage of SA’s premiere last week, including some feedback from the first viewers of this new DC instalment on the big screen.

