Two-pot plan to protect retirement savings while offering financial relief

The National Treasury has proposed plans for a new fund structure that will protect your retirement savings and offer economic relief during these tough times. The “two-pot” retirement savings structure will come into effect on March 1 2024.

South Africans may shine in many areas, but saving for retirement is unfortunately not one of our strengths. Annual surveys conducted by Old Mutual show that as much as 94% of working South Africans are not planning and saving enough for a comfortable retirement. The situation is made worse by members of pension or provident funds resigning from their jobs when under extreme financial pressure just so they can access the cash in their retirement savings.

“The long-term consequences of accessing some or all of your retirement savings this way can be dire. It’s seldom possible to make up for the loss of years of compound interest,” says Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual.

“However, the financial upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been so severe that many people felt they had no alternative.”

New system to offer relief in tough times

The new “two-pot” retirement system offers an alternative to resigning and cashing in everything. All pension and provident funds members, and retirement annuity policyholders will be allowed to access up to one-third of their savings before retirement without needing to resign or change jobs.