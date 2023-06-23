Two-pot plan to protect retirement savings while offering financial relief
From March 1 2024, South Africans can access one-third of their retirement savings but should only do so as a last resort
The National Treasury has proposed plans for a new fund structure that will protect your retirement savings and offer economic relief during these tough times. The “two-pot” retirement savings structure will come into effect on March 1 2024.
South Africans may shine in many areas, but saving for retirement is unfortunately not one of our strengths. Annual surveys conducted by Old Mutual show that as much as 94% of working South Africans are not planning and saving enough for a comfortable retirement. The situation is made worse by members of pension or provident funds resigning from their jobs when under extreme financial pressure just so they can access the cash in their retirement savings.
“The long-term consequences of accessing some or all of your retirement savings this way can be dire. It’s seldom possible to make up for the loss of years of compound interest,” says Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual.
“However, the financial upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been so severe that many people felt they had no alternative.”
New system to offer relief in tough times
The new “two-pot” retirement system offers an alternative to resigning and cashing in everything. All pension and provident funds members, and retirement annuity policyholders will be allowed to access up to one-third of their savings before retirement without needing to resign or change jobs.
Though the new regulations will allow you to dip into your retirement savings, that doesn’t mean you should
However, it will be compulsory to preserve the bulk of your retirement savings (the two-thirds in the main pot), leaving it to grow untouched and intact.
This new system will apply only to your future savings from March 1 2024. This means none of your existing savings will be part of the two-pot arrangement.
How to prepare for a comfortable retirement via the two-pot system:
- Increase your monthly retirement savings, if possible, especially if you have already withdrawn and spent funds from your retirement savings. The more and the sooner and longer you save, the more you will benefit from the phenomenal power of compound interest.
- Set up a short-term emergency fund separate from the long-term pots. Aim to save the equivalent of at least three months’ salary in an accessible savings account as a buffer or safety net for difficult times. Though the new regulations will allow you to dip into your retirement savings, that doesn’t mean you should.
- Track your expenses. Sign up to an app such as 22seven that helps you identify, understand and change risky spending habits.
- Team up with an accredited financial adviser. Together you can figure out your financial needs and goals and draw up a financial plan and a budget. Having a great financial adviser has many benefits. Not only can they answer all your questions regarding the new retirement fund system, but they can also advise you on your short- and long-term savings and investment options, and help you manage your finances in the most tax-efficient way.
- Ask your financial adviser about the Old Mutual Max Investments Optimal Retirement Plan. It’s designed to adapt to life's twists and turns by adjusting your premium amount when necessary and boosting your fund value after five years. Consider adding premium protection to your plan to ensure your remaining premiums will be paid if you become disabled, keeping your retirement plans on track.
- When you need extra money, avoid seeing the savings pot as your first port of call. Rather see it as a last resort.
To find out more contact 086-060-6060 or visit oldmutual.co.za/retirement.
Investing in tomorrow, today: click here for more insightful articles from Old Mutual that'll empower you to take the first steps towards securing a brighter financial future.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and Life Insurer.