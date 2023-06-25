Interview
Could this be the last you'll see of the man men want to be and women simply want?
On the eve of the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', Harrison Ford says of his iconic character: 'I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone'
25 June 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner
Addressing the Cannes Film Festival press conference for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last month, Harrison Ford, one of director Stephen Spielberg's favourite leading men, said: “It's extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes you by. But the warmth of this place, the sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good to have been part of this franchise.”..
