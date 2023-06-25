WTF?
It's been a Titanic-themed sink or swim kind of week on the high seas
A billionaire lost in a submersible and 700 refugees capsizing in a boat — even under the sea there is a hierarchy
25 June 2023 - 00:00
We don't usually think much about the shipping news these days. Once, I grant you, when our fates where tied to maritime success, when Odysseus was hoping for wind in his sails, when pirates where living on the far side of Madagascar — out of sight and out of mind (until they weren’t) — the status of ships in relation to the swells, the tides, the winds, the depth of the sea bed were a big deal...
We don't usually think much about the shipping news these days. Once, I grant you, when our fates where tied to maritime success, when Odysseus was hoping for wind in his sails, when pirates where living on the far side of Madagascar — out of sight and out of mind (until they weren’t) — the status of ships in relation to the swells, the tides, the winds, the depth of the sea bed were a big deal...
