Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

We look at what is shaping the future of fitness, tackle brain health, and revel in the surprising health benefits of dark chocolate

26 June 2023 - 11:25
We take a look at understanding mental wellness and how to keep your kids heathy by sharing how to read often misleading food labels.
We take a look at understanding mental wellness and how to keep your kids heathy by sharing how to read often misleading food labels.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Klenova

In this issue of Healthy Times we take a look at understanding mental wellness, when to seek help, and what parents need to know about self-harm.

Our experts share tips to keeping your kids heathy by sharing how to read complicated and often misleading food labels that make it difficult to discern what is healthy and what is actually full of added sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

We also chat to rugby's rising star, Nama Xaba, and we tackle brain health and the impact playing rugby can have on it. Our experts share trends shaping the future of fitness, how to calculate your BMI and how to keep it on track. We also talk about the surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, and more.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

More than 1.3-billion globally will have diabetes by 2050, study finds

Global ageing and rising body weight will more than double the number of people with diabetes by 2050, researchers predicted, putting millions more ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The (AI) therapist is in: Can chatbots boost mental health?

Mental health counsellor Nicole Doyle was stunned when the head of the National Eating Disorders Association in the US showed up at a staff meeting ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Only 22,000 nurses in SA public healthcare with budget constraints limiting new hires

South Africa has only 22,090 nurses to serve more than 50-million people dependent on the public health sector. Of these, more than 30% will retire ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Inside influencer’s journey from West Rand to dazzling in ‘Dubai Bling’ Lifestyle
  3. Live like a king and soothe your soul at Sala Beach House, Shaka's Rock, KZN Travel
  4. ‘Shaka iLembe’ is telling Shaka Zulu’s story authentically by the African ... Lifestyle
  5. A homage that would get Shaka Zulu juiced The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula