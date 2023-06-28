My night with Princess Charlene of Monaco

Now back on home turf at the event, Prince Albert II recalled that his father, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, who married three-time Golden Globe winner Grace Kelly, had created the festival to celebrate the best of television globally.
“This year is particularly special for me, for my family and for the people of Monaco, as 2023 marks the centenary celebration of the birth of my father, Prince Rainier III. My father was among the first to recognise the power of television to entertain, inform and educate people throughout the world. By creating the Monte Carlo Television Festival in 1961, he pledged to honour the outstanding women and men who build cultural bridges between countries throughout the world.”
Image: The Monte-Carlo Television Festival
If you love glitz, glamour, royalty, stars and parties that pulse late into the night, then the Monte Carlo Television Festival should be on your bucket list. This year the festival ran from June 16 to 22 and was opened by HSH Prince Albert II and closed by his wife HSH Princess Charlene.
Television stars from around the world lingered in the magic light of the setting sun on the red carpet of the Grimaldi Forum — perched on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea — as the paparazzi elbowed each other to capture the proceedings up-close.
Image: The Monte-Carlo Television Festival
On opening night, best selling author Harlan Coben was on hand to receive the festival’s inaugural honorary diploma for Outstanding Contribution in Entertainment. His books, which have often spent time on The New York Times Best Seller list, have been made into countless series. I will Find You, The Stranger and Stay Closer are some of the titles that have been converted into television shows. This year the festival premiered Coben’s Shelter (Amazon) starring Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abigale Corrigan, and Adrian Greensmith in a YA series exploring misfits, intrigue and mystery.
Based on Harlan Coben's gripping series, 'Shelter' follows Mickey Bolitar's journey in uncovering a deceitful underworld.
While on stage receiving his diploma from Prince Albert II, Coben shared a story about the prince. During the soon-to-be-famous writer's first two months at college, a senior student nicknamed “Albie”, had made the first-year-student feel comfortable, answering all his questions. Coben, now one of the world’s leading novelists with 80-million books in print worldwide across his 35 titles and published in 45 languages, on bumping into the senior in the cafeteria, always said, “Hi Albie”, until another student pointed out that the helpful and unassuming guy was Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Now back on home turf at the event, Prince Albert II recalled that his father, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, who married three-time Golden Globe winner Grace Kelly, had created the festival to celebrate the best of television globally.
“This year is particularly special for me, for my family and for the people of Monaco, as 2023 marks the centenary celebration of the birth of my father, Prince Rainier III. My father was among the first to recognise the power of television to entertain, inform and educate people throughout the world. By creating the Monte Carlo Television Festival in 1961, he pledged to honour the outstanding women and men who build cultural bridges between countries throughout the world.”
Image: Margaret Gardiner
Image: Margaret Gardiner
Monaco, the second smallest country in the world after the Vatican City, builds these cultural bridges with international events throughout the year, from Formula 1 racing with the Monaco Grand Prix in May, to the Monte Carlo Jazz Festival in November.
The Monte Carlo Television Festival is another such event kicking off the glamorous summer season when the rich, famous and glamorous pour in from around the world. During its 62-year history the prestigious festival has launched shows that have become critically acclaimed fan favourites, including 24, Grey’s Anatomy and Homeland. It also celebrates rising stars with the International Golden Nymph Award. This year’s award went to Julia de Nunez, the young French actress who recently portrayed Brigitte Bardot in the television series Bardot.
Julia de Nunez in the series 'Bardot'.
The festival is also known for jet set parties. Exclusive access makes these soirées rival the best in the entertainment world, ensuring relaxed A-list participation. On the first night of the festivities business was conducted beneath a star-studded sky at the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel — a luxury venue on the coast. Giant globes lit the huge pool while stars in designer garb sipped champagne and snacked on seafood delicacies.
By the time the “Television Series Party” was celebrated on night two, stars had lost their inhibitions. The heat of the night translated into gyrating dancers under pulsating lights. Top DJs, like DJ Siggy Smalls, and professional dancers in revealing feathered costumes got the celebs moving.
Actors often jumped up on stage to show their dance moves as the ocean’s gentle waves lapped the shores below the hotel and the city lights that climbed the rock face above formed a diamond-encrusted proscenium.
But serious work happened too. Days were filled interviewing talent from shows like The Lord of the Rings, The Rings Of Power and Ted Lasso.
Image: The Monte Carlo Television Festival
Princess Charlene added a frisson of excitement to proceedings, interrupting her entrance into the Grimaldi Forum to sign autographs and pose with her subjects before the closing night ceremony. She wore a floor-length navy silk gown from her go-to label, Akris, for the event, accessorising with statement diamond jewellery. She posed with Neal McDonough who stars in hit show Yellowstone with Kevin Costner and is married to South African Ruve McDonough. The princess also encouraged the couple’s five children to gather around for a picture.
Nodding to her South African roots, Charlene invited Neal and Ruve to join her in the royal box to view the closing ceremonies and they were all seated together at the table of honour in the centre of the after-party venue.
Image: The Monte-Carlo Television Festival
The spectacular ballroom with a wall of glass doors allowed guests to escape into the hot night on a patio that boarded the ocean of the Salle des Etoiles, at the Sporting Monte Carlo Centre. Festivities included a classical recital by violinist extraordinaire Sakura, who returned later to accompany acrobats, Cecile and Roman in an erotic aerialist concert in which they performed their renowned Bathtub and Hoop specialist show.
Stars and celebrities were served a scrumptious meal of French-influenced cuisine paired with champagne and wines. As dessert was served, DJ Mosimann performed a private concert and the glitterati spilled onto the dance floor. Princess Charlene slipped away and the party continued into the early hours of the morning.
Image: Supplied
Image: The Monte-Carlo Television Festival
