On My Radar
Five minutes with pop and R&B muso Jimmy Nevis
We caught up with the 'Heartboxing' singer as he marks 10 years in the industry
02 July 2023 - 00:00
After 10 years in the South African music industry with hits such as Heartboxing, 7764, All About It and Balloon, local pop and R&B musician Jimmy Nevis celebrated this milestone with his fourth studio album, Things We Don’t Talk About, which came out earlier this year. It explores themes of identity, the boundaries society places on us and the limits we place on ourselves...
On My Radar
Five minutes with pop and R&B muso Jimmy Nevis
We caught up with the 'Heartboxing' singer as he marks 10 years in the industry
After 10 years in the South African music industry with hits such as Heartboxing, 7764, All About It and Balloon, local pop and R&B musician Jimmy Nevis celebrated this milestone with his fourth studio album, Things We Don’t Talk About, which came out earlier this year. It explores themes of identity, the boundaries society places on us and the limits we place on ourselves...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos