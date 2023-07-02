The efficacy of over-the-counter weight loss products
The growing market has also given rise to unscrupulous producers who sell promises to vulnerable people desperate to lose weight
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Iza Trengove
Stress, anxiety and uncertainty about the future can cause the scales to tip. Studies have found that during the pandemic more than 50% of South Africans gained weight. Desperate to lose these kilos, people are turning to over-the-counter (OTC) weight-loss supplements. The South African Supplements Industry Landscape report for 2023 found the country’s weight-loss market was estimated at R703.4m last year. It is forecast to grow annually by at least 8.2%...
