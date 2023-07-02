‘We all know a granny like Ouma Sarie’: Lockdown laughter evolves into hit TV series
Comedian Moses Williams describes how his tough but beloved granny turned him into a star
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By ATHANE SCHOLTZ
A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Covid lockdown, Moses Williams’ grandmother phoned to say he must keep his month shut because he talked too much and would contract the “Verona-virus”. ..
‘We all know a granny like Ouma Sarie’: Lockdown laughter evolves into hit TV series
Comedian Moses Williams describes how his tough but beloved granny turned him into a star
A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Covid lockdown, Moses Williams’ grandmother phoned to say he must keep his month shut because he talked too much and would contract the “Verona-virus”. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos