Subscribe now to live-stream the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band Experience

'The most eminent SA drummer of his generation' is touring Mzansi and TimesLIVE subscribers can enjoy his final epic performance from the comfort of their homes
Renowned drummer Kesivan Naidoo is ending his Big Band Experience in SA with a crowning performance at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday July 8. And we’re offering subscribers the chance to live-stream this performance exclusively on TimesLIVE.
Now based in Switzerland, the local musician released his seminal album Brotherhood in 2014 and is recasting the album as a big band experience. The drummer, who has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, credits his musical influences to South African master Hotep Galeta and legendary jazz musician Bheki Mseleku.
Kesivan Naidoo is unarguably the most eminent South African drummer of his generationMiles Keylock, former editor of Rolling Stone magazine
Ochre Media is currently in pre-production with a documentary about Naidoo, who Miles Keylock, former editor of Rolling Stone magazine, hailed as “the most eminent South African drummer of his generation”.
Naidoo's SA tour, which started on June 30 at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, allowed the drummer and his band to spend time in the city holding workshops and enjoying collaborations with local musicians.
In partnership with Arena Holdings, a live stream of Naidoo’s final encore in SA will be available for subscribers to watch on the TimesLIVE website on July 8. The concert starts at 7.30pm.
