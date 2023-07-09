Lifestyle

Honey, let's get into trouble while learning the value of friendship

Tymon Smith spoke to Kajal Bagwandeen and Tumi Morake about making 'The Honeymoon' and what they hope audiences will take from it.

09 July 2023 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Directed by Bianca Isaac and starring Kajal Bagwandeen, Tumi Morake and Minnie Dlamini, the new romantic comedy The Honeymoon tells the story of Kat, a young Durban woman who, after being left at the altar by her narcissistic fiancé, takes her two best friends on her honeymoon to Zanzibar. There, they get into all sorts of trouble and learn some tough but important lessons about who they are and the value of friendship. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Look Sprite(ly) — it's all hip-hop and happening Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | July 9-15 Lifestyle
  3. The righteous Gemstone family is back, packing the pews Lifestyle
  4. Subscribe now to live-stream the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band Experience Lifestyle
  5. Hey Neighbour, meet the brains behind a massive music fest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy