Lamar set to kill with his vibe
US rapper Kendrick Lamar's cultural revolution will be set in motion at the Hey Neighbour festival in December
09 July 2023 - 00:00
Remember 2014, when a Kendrick Lamar song was played in court during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial? Then, in 2018, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who dropped the Lamar lyrics, “We gon be alright”, during his budget speech? Lamar's impact extends far beyond music — it's a cultural revolution in motion. ..
