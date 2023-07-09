The Wedding Show | It's not a wedding, it's an experience
09 July 2023 - 00:00
If Young, Famous & African has taught us anything, it’s that Africans love an extravagant affair, and when it comes to weddings, no expense is spared, no matter what your financial status dictates. But what makes us unique is the multifaceted layers of culture, tradition and Western influence we have at our events. There’s hardly ever a cookie-cutter experience and often every detail is curated to a tee. Gastronomic banquets, spectacular entertainment, premium spirits and haute couture outfits are some of the essentials of a luxury African wedding...
