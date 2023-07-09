WTF
Trash talk and bearskin rugs — it's mano a mano in the social cage
Putin, eat your heart out, Musk and Zuckerberg are getting down and dirty
09 July 2023 - 00:00
The idea of Elon (the great white hope) Musk and Mark (frat boy) Zuckerberg getting down and dirty in a cage with some glorious cut-and-thrust grappling, well-aimed elbow strikes to the nose or even a surreptitious knee to the nuts is inspiring. I'd pay good money to see that...
