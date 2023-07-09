Lifestyle

What's on this week?

Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of July 10

09 July 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Opera and Ballet Theatre performs the Tchaikovsky ballet 'Swan Lake'.
Image: bulgarin/123RF

WHAT: Swan Lake

WHERE: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town and Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 12-23; July 26-August 13, different performance times

Ballet lovers who have not yet seen Swan Lake — the time is now. After a long break from local stages, Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg for a limited time over July and August. With music by South African musicians and more than 60 dancers from around the world, the ballet will feature the beautiful costumes, sets and  music it’s become synonymous with.

Tickets from R200 through Computicket

The local cast from the Sibikwa Arts Centre of the French production '1789'.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: 1789

WHERE: Sibikwa Arts Centre, Benoni

WHEN: July 11-23

The Sibikwa Arts Centre in association with the French Institute of South Africa and Théâtre du Soleil presents Ariane Mnouchkine’s theatre piece 1789. Opening to the public on Bastille Day, the production will feature a host of local talent as it tells the story of a Paris on the brink of a revolution as its citizens fight for liberty, equality and fraternity.

Tickets from R50 through Quicket

George Ezra performing at the O2 Arena in London.
Image: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

WHAT: George Ezra live in South Africa

WHERE: Sun Bet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria

WHEN: July 15, 7pm

The British singer-songwriter with the big voice who brought us hits like “Budapest”, “Blame it on Me”, “Shotgun” and “Green Green Grass” is coming to South Africa this month. His show in Cape Town is sold out but tickets are still available for his Pretoria show. Doors open at 7pm, with an opening performance by Shortstraw at 8pm and the main act at 9pm.

Tickets from R795 through Ticketmaster

WHAT: Jeffrey's Bay Music Festival

WHERE: Two floors Up, Jeffrey’s Bay

WHEN: July 12-16

Jeffrey’s Bay becomes a hive of activity over July when the JBay Open draws throngs of crowds to its shores. But you don’t have to be a surfer to enjoy the town’s festivities over this time. Held to coincide with the annual surfing competition, the Jeffrey’s Bay Music Festival will bring together local DJs like Max Hurrell and Chunda Munki to keep festival-goers entertained over five days.

Tickets from R50 through Howler

Come join the fun with Drag Night With The Queens at Railways Café.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Drag Nights With The Queens

WHERE: Railways Café, Irene

WHEN: July 13, 7.30pm

Ladies night is back with entertainment from drag queens Annita P and Genie Wish. Enjoy the laughs and fabulous performance and fill up on half-price pizza for dinner. The first show is this week, with two more planned on August 17 and September 14.

Tickets R60 through Quicket or R70 at the door. 

Head go Greyton for their Fire + Wine festival this week.
Image: 123RF/larisamystock

WHAT: Greyton Fire + Wine

WHERE: Greyton

WHEN: July 14, 1-7pm and July 15, 12-6pm

The winter might still be icy cold but Greyton is warming up with its two-day Fire + Wine festival. Pop through to the small Overberg town this month for wine tastings from more than 20 wine producers including Babylonstoren, Bosman Family Vineyard, Lord’s Wines, Renosterveld Wines, The Drift Estate and Villiera Wines as you enjoy cosy fireplace banter and the small-town hospitality the residents pride themselves on.

Tickets R690 through Quicket and include a Riedel tasting glass, a venue map and two days of unlimited wine tasting. 

The Pet Expo has something for every kind of animal lover.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Pet Expo

WHERE: Montecasino, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 14, 9.30am-5pm; July 15, 8.30am-7pm; July 16, 8.30am-4.30pm

This is the ultimate expo for pet owners and lovers. Come shop all things pets, enjoy the dog and cat competitions and shows, learn about a variety of dog breeds, see the interactive animal exhibitions and demonstrations or admire the exotic reptiles, birds and fish. And if you’re hungry, stop by the food stalls for humans and animals alike.

Tickets from R100 through Computicket

Franschhoek Celebrates Bastille 2022.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Franschhoek Celebrates Bastille

WHERE: Franschhoek

WHEN: July 15-16

As it gears up for the annual Bastille Day festivities, the town of Franschhoek invites you to wear your beret, get dressed in the French colours and enjoy the ambience, live entertainment, delicious food and fine wines from more than 20 local wineries. For those who are willing to go all out with the invitation to dress up, there are a number of prizes up for grabs, including a return air ticket to Paris and a Franschhoek mystery weekend for two.

Tickets cost R280 through Webtickets and include a wine tasting glass, eight wine tasting coupons and festival tote bag. 

Big Zulu will be one of the headliners at the inaugural Midlands Winter Xperience.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

WHAT: Midlands Winter Xperience

WHERE: Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg

WHEN: July 15, 12pm

In celebration of local talent, the inaugural Midlands Winter Xperience will be putting up a full-day show. Pull through and enjoy a day of festivities and music from the likes of Big Zulu, Dlala Thukzin, Sakwe, Khuzani, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, DJ Cheeze and Duncan.

Tickets from R200 through Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores. 

Looking to rescue? Come through for a round of puppy yoga.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Mandela Day Puppy Yoga

WHERE: Woodrock Animal Rescue, Pretoria

WHEN: July 16

Celebrate Mandela Day early with Woodrock Animal Rescue’s yoga with a twist as you strike a pose in between playing with the resident pooches. You might even decide to give one of their pups a forever home.

Tickets cost R169 through Quicket with all proceeds going to the animal shelter. 

