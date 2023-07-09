WHAT: Pet Expo
WHERE: Montecasino, Johannesburg
WHEN: July 14, 9.30am-5pm; July 15, 8.30am-7pm; July 16, 8.30am-4.30pm
This is the ultimate expo for pet owners and lovers. Come shop all things pets, enjoy the dog and cat competitions and shows, learn about a variety of dog breeds, see the interactive animal exhibitions and demonstrations or admire the exotic reptiles, birds and fish. And if you’re hungry, stop by the food stalls for humans and animals alike.
Tickets from R100 through Computicket.
What's on this week?
Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of July 10
Image: bulgarin/123RF
WHAT: Swan Lake
WHERE: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town and Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg
WHEN: July 12-23; July 26-August 13, different performance times
Ballet lovers who have not yet seen Swan Lake — the time is now. After a long break from local stages, Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg for a limited time over July and August. With music by South African musicians and more than 60 dancers from around the world, the ballet will feature the beautiful costumes, sets and music it’s become synonymous with.
Tickets from R200 through Computicket.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: 1789
WHERE: Sibikwa Arts Centre, Benoni
WHEN: July 11-23
The Sibikwa Arts Centre in association with the French Institute of South Africa and Théâtre du Soleil presents Ariane Mnouchkine’s theatre piece 1789. Opening to the public on Bastille Day, the production will feature a host of local talent as it tells the story of a Paris on the brink of a revolution as its citizens fight for liberty, equality and fraternity.
Tickets from R50 through Quicket.
Image: Matthew Baker/Getty Images
WHAT: George Ezra live in South Africa
WHERE: Sun Bet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria
WHEN: July 15, 7pm
The British singer-songwriter with the big voice who brought us hits like “Budapest”, “Blame it on Me”, “Shotgun” and “Green Green Grass” is coming to South Africa this month. His show in Cape Town is sold out but tickets are still available for his Pretoria show. Doors open at 7pm, with an opening performance by Shortstraw at 8pm and the main act at 9pm.
Tickets from R795 through Ticketmaster.
WHAT: Jeffrey's Bay Music Festival
WHERE: Two floors Up, Jeffrey’s Bay
WHEN: July 12-16
Jeffrey’s Bay becomes a hive of activity over July when the JBay Open draws throngs of crowds to its shores. But you don’t have to be a surfer to enjoy the town’s festivities over this time. Held to coincide with the annual surfing competition, the Jeffrey’s Bay Music Festival will bring together local DJs like Max Hurrell and Chunda Munki to keep festival-goers entertained over five days.
Tickets from R50 through Howler.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Drag Nights With The Queens
WHERE: Railways Café, Irene
WHEN: July 13, 7.30pm
Ladies night is back with entertainment from drag queens Annita P and Genie Wish. Enjoy the laughs and fabulous performance and fill up on half-price pizza for dinner. The first show is this week, with two more planned on August 17 and September 14.
Tickets R60 through Quicket or R70 at the door.
Image: 123RF/larisamystock
WHAT: Greyton Fire + Wine
WHERE: Greyton
WHEN: July 14, 1-7pm and July 15, 12-6pm
The winter might still be icy cold but Greyton is warming up with its two-day Fire + Wine festival. Pop through to the small Overberg town this month for wine tastings from more than 20 wine producers including Babylonstoren, Bosman Family Vineyard, Lord’s Wines, Renosterveld Wines, The Drift Estate and Villiera Wines as you enjoy cosy fireplace banter and the small-town hospitality the residents pride themselves on.
Tickets R690 through Quicket and include a Riedel tasting glass, a venue map and two days of unlimited wine tasting.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Franschhoek Celebrates Bastille
WHERE: Franschhoek
WHEN: July 15-16
As it gears up for the annual Bastille Day festivities, the town of Franschhoek invites you to wear your beret, get dressed in the French colours and enjoy the ambience, live entertainment, delicious food and fine wines from more than 20 local wineries. For those who are willing to go all out with the invitation to dress up, there are a number of prizes up for grabs, including a return air ticket to Paris and a Franschhoek mystery weekend for two.
Tickets cost R280 through Webtickets and include a wine tasting glass, eight wine tasting coupons and festival tote bag.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
WHAT: Midlands Winter Xperience
WHERE: Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg
WHEN: July 15, 12pm
In celebration of local talent, the inaugural Midlands Winter Xperience will be putting up a full-day show. Pull through and enjoy a day of festivities and music from the likes of Big Zulu, Dlala Thukzin, Sakwe, Khuzani, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, DJ Cheeze and Duncan.
Tickets from R200 through Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Mandela Day Puppy Yoga
WHERE: Woodrock Animal Rescue, Pretoria
WHEN: July 16
Celebrate Mandela Day early with Woodrock Animal Rescue’s yoga with a twist as you strike a pose in between playing with the resident pooches. You might even decide to give one of their pups a forever home.
Tickets cost R169 through Quicket with all proceeds going to the animal shelter.
