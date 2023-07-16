The Upside
Husband and wife win Beard and Moustache Association Championship
The husband came second. The wife won with a full face of bonus beard, writes Aspasia Karras.
First there was the bonus hole, then there was the bonus facial hair to balance things out nicely. Not the kind that grows when your hormones run amok and you suddenly spot a horrific hair sprouting forth from your hitherto pristine expanse of chin — standing to attention like a sole combatant from the gender wars. An emissary, if you like, from the front lines, a bonus hair popping its head over the parapet for a little “hello, howzit”, before you zap the bugger with a nuclear-force laser. No, I'm referring to the husband-and-wife team that recently won first and second place in the World Beard and Moustache Association Championship in Germany. The husband came second. The wife won with a full face of bonus beard. The rules state that the beards do not have to be “real” — and I can fully get behind that. When have they ever really been “real”? Isn't that why they call them beards?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.