WTF Is Going On?
Women with a cervix no longer have a vagina, it's a bonus hole
And it's not because I'm on a golf course — a UK cervical cancer charity rebrands vagina to not offend patients
16 July 2023 - 00:00
The capital city of Kazakhstan has had the most recorded name changes in the world. It began as a Russian military outpost called Akmolinsk in 1830. In 1961, it transitioned through its Soviet heyday as a glorious worker’s paradise on the untrammelled steppes called Tselinograd — which means something like virgin territory city. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.