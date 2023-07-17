That is really the only fly in what is otherwise good ointment. Road manners are tidy, interior quality is really quite good and standard equipment in the R529,900 GLX AllGrip is excellent. We said, however, that one of the lesser-grade versions with a manual gearbox would make more sense: both in terms of affordability and performance.
The Suzuki range kicks off at R339,900 for the 1.5 GL and a five-year/200,000km warranty is included.
While we did not have an opportunity to test the others in the Grand Vitara range, we did have a go in the Toyota twin recently. The Urban Cruiser range starts off at R329,400 for the 1.5 XS, while the high-grade automatic XR costs R369,900. Our test car was the manual XR, for R347,400. The warranty is of a three-year/100,000km duration.
From the price, you can easily tell that the Toyota tack was to undercut its competitor, with a more rationalised offering that cuts some of the frills. So while the GLX Grand Vitara is replete with a sunroof, leather upholstery, head-up display and 360-degree camera, the range-topping Urban Cruiser XR is on par with the lower-tier GL version of the Suzuki.
Given the cost saving, most buyers will find that they are able to live without the niceties. You still get all the essentials though. Keyless-entry, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning, reverse camera, steering-mounted audio controls, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, dual front, side and curtain airbags are all part of the deal.
You get the same equipment in the Grand Vitara GL, as well as cloth-on-leatherette upholstery, versus standard cloth.
One thing wrong with Toyota's Urban Cruiser
Image: Supplied
Toyota has a global partnership with fellow Japanese brand, Suzuki. In the South African market, the initiative seems to benefit Toyota the most. An expected outcome, since the company has a wider dealership network and a trusted reputation built over decades.
You will find that in all cases where Toyota-Suzuki products compete, the former brand outsells the latter.
If you forgot about these twin products, let us refresh your memory. The Suzuki Baleno is the Toyota Starlet, the Toyota Vitz is the Suzuki Celerio, the Rumion is the Suzuki Ertiga and the Urban Cruiser was the Vitara Brezza. We say was because there is a new baby Cruiser in town, based on the latest Grand Vitara, billed as the Suzuki flagship. Imagine that! Toyota took the range-topping Suzuki and positioned it as their entry-level crossover. If you ever needed proof that life is just plain unfair, here you go.
Not long ago we tested the Suzuki Grand Vitara and it left a positive impression, except for the lacklustre powertrain. See, the model we evaluated was the high-grade GLX AllGrip (four-wheel drive); with a 1.5-litre petrol engine incorporating mild hybrid technology, using a six-speed automatic.
The arrangement sounds promising on paper. But its output of 76kW/137Nm is simply inadequate if you live at the high altitudes of Johannesburg. It groaned in agony crawling up the hills of Northcliff, and made overtaking on the freeway an unpleasant experience.
Image: Supplied
That is really the only fly in what is otherwise good ointment. Road manners are tidy, interior quality is really quite good and standard equipment in the R529,900 GLX AllGrip is excellent. We said, however, that one of the lesser-grade versions with a manual gearbox would make more sense: both in terms of affordability and performance.
The Suzuki range kicks off at R339,900 for the 1.5 GL and a five-year/200,000km warranty is included.
While we did not have an opportunity to test the others in the Grand Vitara range, we did have a go in the Toyota twin recently. The Urban Cruiser range starts off at R329,400 for the 1.5 XS, while the high-grade automatic XR costs R369,900. Our test car was the manual XR, for R347,400. The warranty is of a three-year/100,000km duration.
From the price, you can easily tell that the Toyota tack was to undercut its competitor, with a more rationalised offering that cuts some of the frills. So while the GLX Grand Vitara is replete with a sunroof, leather upholstery, head-up display and 360-degree camera, the range-topping Urban Cruiser XR is on par with the lower-tier GL version of the Suzuki.
Given the cost saving, most buyers will find that they are able to live without the niceties. You still get all the essentials though. Keyless-entry, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning, reverse camera, steering-mounted audio controls, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, dual front, side and curtain airbags are all part of the deal.
You get the same equipment in the Grand Vitara GL, as well as cloth-on-leatherette upholstery, versus standard cloth.
Image: Supplied
There is one omission in the Toyota that was glaring during the week we drove it: the rear wiper and demister were deleted. During inclement weather, encountering freeway spray, foggy conditions in dawn and dusk, the lack of these two features were disappointing. How much would it have altered the price of the vehicle, really?
Like the Suzuki, the Urban Cruiser uses a 1.5-litre, petrol engine with four cylinders. Paired to a five-speed manual, the front-wheel drive Cruiser is more effusive than what was encountered with the automatic hybrid derivative of the AllGrip Suzuki. It zings along, with sufficient pull for uphills and respectable overtaking pep. You have to keep the tachometer working, of course, but that is fine.
Output is 77kW and 138Nm. Driven without concern for economy, our average consumption settled just over 7l/100km. Cruising more judiciously, it dropped quite easily below 6l/100km.
Ground clearance is a useful 210mm, with 215/60/17 wheels providing ample sidewall padding for potholes and dirt roads. The spare wheel is full-size, of the steel variety. Luggage capacity is 353l. The Toyota has a four-services/60,000km service plan and the Suzuki benefits from a six-year/90,000km service plan.
Image: Supplied
Which should you buy between the Urban Cruiser XR and the Grand Vitara GL? Toyota obviously has the wider dealership network and stronger brand equity. The Suzuki has a longer warranty and service plan. And retains the fitment of a rear wiper and demister. That it costs R7,500 less pretty much seals the deal.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws
Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa
REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos