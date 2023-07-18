German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has a long history of large luxury saloons.
A big flagship has always been a part of its model portfolio and the position was officialised in 1972 when the S-Class moniker was applied for the first time. “Sonderklasse” is what the title denoted. That means “special class” if your Deutsch is rusty.
Technically there was an “S” in the range even before this, but in the cases of the W108, W111 and W180, “sedan” was what the letter stood for.
On the official S-Class timeline, proceedings begin with the W116 series, with a design that very clearly set the tone for the hugely popular W123.
Its lengthy body, prominent grille and exquisite brightwork culminate in a stylistic package that is elegant even several decades later. For its time the W116 was quite advanced, boasting disc brakes, niceties such as air-conditioning, even a first aid kit. Anti-lock brakes also made their debut.
Of course in those days luxury was partly signified by build quality and attentive engineering rather than an outright bounty of features. To this end the original S-Class was faultless. Go find one today and see for yourself how heavy the doors are, how the switchgear clicks so satisfyingly and how durable the interior materials are.
Evolution of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cruising into the 1980s, the W126 took the baton, offering a greater variety of engines, more in the way of occupant safety and a shape that purported superior aerodynamic efficiency than before. This generation of S-Class also marked the introduction of a coupé version, starting a tradition that would continue until the recent W222. Mercedes-Benz used the W126 to offer features such as side airbags and traction control.
Our market has a particularly special association with the W126 as it was built at the East London, Eastern Cape Mercedes-Benz plant. In 1990, plant employees decided to join hands and build a red 500SE for late former president Nelson Mandela. The iconic vehicle resides at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg.
The S-Class was always an opulent pick, but the W140 was a feast of excess by the standards of the time. Just from a visual perspective, it was more imposing and heavyset than any of its peers, with a monolithic stature. Its menacing swagger earned it roles in many hip-hop music videos of the time. The W140 ushered in V12 power for the S-Class, with an enormous 6.0-litre unit served in the range-topping model.
Fun fact: Mercedes-Benz considered introducing a V16 derivative, in a bid to outdo BMW, which had then also released a V12 for the E32 7-Series.
In contrast to the beefy W140, the W220 took on a sleeker, more lithe aesthetic for the new millennium. On the technological front, its COMAND digital system was a precursor to the MBUX infotainment system found in most Mercedes-Benz passenger cars today. The COMAND system offered a central screen, with television and navigation functions. Pneumatic suspension was also a first for the S-Class range. The W220 debuted Pre-Safe, an electronic system that predicted a collision, closing the windows and adjusting seats to offset forces of impact.
In 2005 came the W221, offering a digitised instrument cluster, cleaner fascia layout, richer interior materials and more sophisticated active body control suspension. The system relied on hydraulics, keeping the vehicle level under cornering. With the facelift of the model, driver aids such as lane-keep assist, blind-spot assist and fatigue detection were available, taking the S-Class a step closer to full autonomy.
The W220 was put to pasture in 2013 with the arrival of the curvaceous W222. The AMG version marked one last blast for V12 power in the line-up. It was also the beginning of the screen-intensive fascia layout template that set the agenda for subsequent Mercedes-Benz models. The central infotainment system and instrument cluster were both served by high definition widescreens. The semi-autonomous driving function comprised steering assistance in addition to adaptive cruise control. In the W222 hybrid power was also on offer for the first time.
In 2020, while global attention was largely fixed on the devastation of Covid-19, the W223 was launched in September. It took some time to get to South African shores, arriving last year. In theory this is a leaner, more environmentally-aware S-Class. Only two engine derivatives are currently offered, both turbocharged, six-cylinder units, one being a diesel.
Visually, the W223 is toned-up, pointier and less swoopy than its predecessor. Interior digitisation is as you would expect: few buttons, large screens. And it just about drives itself, as we learned testing the model down the N3 recently. Its semi-autonomous driving function is sharper in wit than before, unfazed by varying road markings. This could probably be the last S-Class powered by conventional engines. Remember that the all-electric EQS is also on offer.
Catch our S350d travelogue in Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring on July 30.
