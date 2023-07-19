“The reason I continue to be a tangible representation of a dream realised is I want them to see me in my fullness so they can believe in their dreams to the fullest. That a person who comes where they come from, who has experienced the same socioeconomic downfalls of their society, can make something of their life,” Mbatha told me when I asked about her investment in the project and hope for the children from the community.
IN PICS | Join Cotton On and Nomzamo Mbatha in making a difference beyond Mandela Day
'We can’t be fixated with watering pastures in Hollywood and not watering our own pastures,' says the actress and Cotton On Foundation ambassador
Image: Samora Chapman for Cotton On Foundation
If you’ve ever shopped at a Cotton On, Typo or Factorie shop, you are likely to have been asked if you want to purchase a tote bag, wet wipes, tissues or mints in aid of the Cotton On Foundation.
“They always catch me,” I’ve heard people say about the initiative, as I feel a familiar tug, reminded of my most recent purchase of hand sanitiser.
Consumers are often asked to contribute to good causes in various ways, without truly knowing what difference their contribution is making. Until now.
“The reason I believe in this foundation is it puts its money where its mouth is,” says celebrated South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who is a Cotton On Foundation ambassador. “It doesn’t make empty promises.”
Image: Samora Chapman for Cotton On Foundation
Image: Samora Chapman for Cotton On Foundation
To mark Nelson Mandela Day on Tuesday, the foundation invited members of the media, content creators, Cotton On employees and various stakeholders to get a first-hand look at the progress of one of the biggest projects the foundation is undertaking at Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, and to assist them in their mission to plant trees at schools supported by the foundation.
The refurbishment project at Dr JL Dube High School, started in March last year and once completed at the beginning of next year, will boast digital learning spaces, sports facilities and state of the art laboratories. Recycling stations, indigenous gardens, renewable energy and a water retention system will reduce the carbon footprint of the school, while resources will be given in aid of a feeding scheme, sporting programmes, employing additional staff members, providing teacher training and ensuring the more than 1,200 pupils have access to literacy materials.
Image: Samora Chapman for Cotton On Foundation
The cost of the project is estimated at R70m, with every cent coming from the proceeds of the foundation. According to Acanda Jaswa, Cotton On Foundation manager in South Africa, the foundation's products, available to buy in shops, have been the only source of this money.
“One hundred percent of those proceeds goes to that, but we’ve also this year introduced donations because we were finding people don’t want to buy anything necessarily, but want to contribute. And we’re trying not to get things into the landfill unnecessarily,” she says
Mbatha came on board as a Cotton On Foundation ambassador four years ago with the refurbishment of Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, which acts as a feeder school to Dr JL Dube High School.
Image: Samora Chapman for Cotton On Foundation
“This is my home town, I grew up in KwaMashu, born and bred. The only time I left this place was when I had to go to university, which was also very emotional. A lot of people ask me: ‘you live in Hollywood, why do you still do stuff here?’. [It is] because we can’t be fixated with watering pastures in Hollywood and not watering our own pastures,” Mbatha says.
She joined a hive of activity on Nelson Mandela Day at Dr JL Dube High School where she addressed the pupils on their first day back at school before joining them in joyous singing and dancing, her love for and investment in the community on full display.
“The reason I continue to be a tangible representation of a dream realised is I want them to see me in my fullness so they can believe in their dreams to the fullest. That a person who comes where they come from, who has experienced the same socioeconomic downfalls of their society, can make something of their life,” Mbatha told me when I asked about her investment in the project and hope for the children from the community.
“I know what it’s like to be a super smart kid and wish I could go to a good school so I could get quality education and make something of my life,” says Mbatha.
Mbatha didn’t attend Dr JL Dube High School, but says the principal was her mother’s teacher.
“It’s super disciplined. They have the highest pass rate in matric. And to think they do that in dark classrooms with no ventilation. Their science class doesn’t even have facilities [in which to do] experiments.”
But now, this project — the foundation's biggest in South Africa — will go towards ensuring quality education is available to pupils in the community.
Next time you’re asked if you want to buy a packet of tissues or breath mints, it’s something worth remembering — and a way you can make a difference beyond 67 minutes on July 18.
