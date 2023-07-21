The long awaited Oppenheimer movie has finally hit cinemas. Starring Cillian Murphy as the eponymous J Robert Oppenheimer, the biopic follows the birth of the atomic bomb and the man behind it.
Whether you are new to the story or already familiar with Oppenheimer's work, here are five movies and documentaries that will keep you informed on the atomic bomb.
5 things to stream before watching 'Oppenheimer'
As the movie hits the big screen this weekend, here are a few small screen selections to get you ready for the flick
Image: Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
OPPENHEIMER: THE REAL STORY (2023)
OPPENHEIMER: THE REAL STORY is on Digital Platforms 17 July 2023.
While it is always fun to watch how Hollywood takes on historical figures, you might want to see this documentary for what really went down. It covers his formative years and his advocacy for nuclear weapons.
The documentary was released on July 17 and is available on Amazon Prime.
TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB
Sunday, July 9th, watch “To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb,” an NBC News Studios production.
Another documentary that focuses on Oppenheimer's work. While it takes a deeper look into Oppenheimer's drive, hubris and brilliance, it also features the movie's director Christopher Nolan among a panel of experts who detail the historic event.
The documentary is streaming on Showmax.
RADIOACTIVE (2019)
RADIOACTIVE is the incredible, true-story of Marie Skłodowska Curie and her ground-breaking scientific achievements that revolutionized medicine with her discovery of radium and polonium.
Starring Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike. Radioactive follows the work of Marie Curie. The Nobel Peace Prize winner was famed for her discovery of radium and polonium on top of her groundbreaking work in researching radioactivity. While Oppenheimer is the father of the atomic bomb, it would not have been possible without Curie's research.
Radioactive is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
AKIRA (1988)
The end of the world was only the beginning A secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member ...
Anime fans will love this 80s action flick set in a futuristic Tokyo where a secret military project endangers lives by turning a psychopathic gang member into a weapon.
The movie was inspired by the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 and how it affected people.
You can stream the movie on Netflix.
THE ATOMIC CAFÉ (1982)
Trailer for The Atomic Cafe. Disturbing collection of 1940s and 1950s United States government issued propaganda films ...
Using archival footage of nuclear warfare, The Atomic Cafe uses dark humour to analyse the propaganda and war training films used in the Cold War Era. A go-to for movie lovers with a twisted sense of humour.
