Free doughnuts and movie tickets: Pick n Pay goes ‘Barbie’ crazy

The grocer has geared up for the film’s craze this weekend

21 July 2023 - 14:38 By Staff Writer
A Barbie installation at a Pick n Pay Hypermarket.
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay

With the highly anticipated Barbie movie hitting theatres today, Pick n Pay is joining in on the fun with Barbie products and merchandise. The retailer has “gone pink” with Barbie products in its stores to allow customers of all ages to immerse themselves in the magic.

Pick n Pay is bolstering its Barbie range with new products such as the scrunchie maker, bubble wand, magnetic drawing board, walkie-talkies, additional fashion dolls and backpacks.

A screen grab of the Pick n Pay site.
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay

This also includes a makeover on its online shop, and Pick n Pay Hypermarkets that have gone pink this weekend to mark the occasion.

Pick n Pay asap! will add a free pink doughnut in deliveries today and has created a “Hi Barbie” occasion on the app.

“Barbie is one of our popular toy products and has nostalgic memories for many, young and old. We are always committed to being on trend to deliver products our customers deserve. With the massive enthusiasm surrounding the Barbie movie, we want all customers to be able to join in on the fun and will be expanding the range to meet demand,” said Pick n Pay chief marketing officers Andrew Mills.

Pick n Pay is giving away 150 double tickets for customers to watch the blockbuster movie. 

