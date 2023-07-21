This also includes a makeover on its online shop, and Pick n Pay Hypermarkets that have gone pink this weekend to mark the occasion.
Free doughnuts and movie tickets: Pick n Pay goes ‘Barbie’ crazy
The grocer has geared up for the film’s craze this weekend
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay
With the highly anticipated Barbie movie hitting theatres today, Pick n Pay is joining in on the fun with Barbie products and merchandise. The retailer has “gone pink” with Barbie products in its stores to allow customers of all ages to immerse themselves in the magic.
Pick n Pay is bolstering its Barbie range with new products such as the scrunchie maker, bubble wand, magnetic drawing board, walkie-talkies, additional fashion dolls and backpacks.
Image: Supplied by Pick n Pay
