Minnie Dlamini shares excitement at first South African film award nod

For the past 13 years, Minnie Dlamini has been a staple on our screens. Whether as a presenter or actor, the TV personality quickly became a household name.

However, throughout her extensive career, Dlamini has not been nominated for any entertainment award. This may change this weekend as she jets off to host the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal — she has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film.

“It's my first nomination, period, across any spectrum as an entertainer. It's exciting,” says Dlamini, who finds it momentous due to her excitement for the feature film, The Honeymoon.