Minnie Dlamini shares excitement at first South African film award nod
Not only will she be hosting the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards this weekend, she could walk away with her first gong
For the past 13 years, Minnie Dlamini has been a staple on our screens. Whether as a presenter or actor, the TV personality quickly became a household name.
However, throughout her extensive career, Dlamini has not been nominated for any entertainment award. This may change this weekend as she jets off to host the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal — she has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film.
“It's my first nomination, period, across any spectrum as an entertainer. It's exciting,” says Dlamini, who finds it momentous due to her excitement for the feature film, The Honeymoon.
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Honeymoon', starring Minnie Dlamini.
“I don't know why it's taken so long, since I've been around for such a long time. But I don't do this for the awards or accolades. I get to wake up every morning and get to say this is what I do for a living — I get to live my dream every single day and that's what I'm grateful for,” says Dlamini.
This is the 10th year of the awards and Dlamini says she is excited to be part of it. She says this allows her to be celebrated for her talent, which has made her keen for more roles.
“I've been to loads of auditions in the past couple of months, and a lot of things look like they're coming to fruition so I'm keen for people to see my next role.”
The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards will be taking place June 22.