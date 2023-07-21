'You won’t believe what we had to go through': celebs talk 'The Perfect Picture' S2
The second season of this competitive reality show, which pits A-listers against each other in a series of quirky photography challenges, premieres on July 23
Clear your calendar for Sunday afternoon because that's when the second season of The Perfect Picture is premiering on e.tv — and trust us, you don't want to miss it.
Hosted by actor Maps Maponyane, this competitive reality show arms 10 Mzansi celebs with epic Canon cameras before pitting them against each in a quest to discover who has what it takes to snap “the perfect picture”.
Over the course of nine episodes, these stars must face a series of quirky photography challenges and the scrutiny of the panel of experts who'll judge their shots. They'll be eliminated one by one, until the winner is declared. This year’s grand prize is R150,000 in cash and Canon photographic equipment worth R100,000 to help boost the winner's skill and passion for photography.
This season's contestants include YouTuber Lasizwe, entertainer Gugu Khathi, artist and presenter Luyanda Mzazi, travel show host Zahirah Marty, musician Ivan Roux, media personality Anele Zondo, actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee, TV personality Tshego Koke, actress and singer Nomvelo Makhanya and TV personality Christall Kay.
Though these A-listers are confident striking a pose in front of the camera, they can be a bit like fish out of water when it comes to stepping behind it — and that's part of what makes this show so entertaining.
It also made being behind the scenes a memorable experience for Maponyane: “Every week, it was incredible to see first-hand how their skills kept improving with the help of the Canon experts.”
“You won’t believe the journey we’ve had to go through! That first episode was close to a nightmare, but we improved each time we picked up our equipment,” agrees Khati.
Since competing on The Perfect Picture, she says you're unlikely to spot her without a camera in hand. “It’s changed me for the better. I’ve learnt so much, and I try to find photo opportunities in my everyday life.”
And she's not alone. Marty says she now looks at the world completely differently too. “I walk around ... wondering what lens I’d use and what settings I’d shoot with.”
Kay had always loved taking pictures with her smartphone, but before the show had never used a professional camera. “So it was quite challenging when all this started,” she says. “But the Canon team who helped us were amazing. Because of this experience, I now have a new respect and passion for photography.”
Koke was another newbie who discovered that there's a “huge difference between taking pictures with a cellphone vs a professional camera”.
Looking back, he says his transformation on the show “quite beautiful”. “I moved away from being anxious about holding the camera to really understanding what it takes to get the perfect shot.”
Even the fact that the competition could be nerve-racking at times presented the contestants with an opportunity to grow.
“The rollercoaster of anxiety taught me so much about myself too,” says Marty. “As a group we bonded through troubleshooting, panicking and supporting each other where we could through some incredible challenges and twists, which I have no doubt viewers will enjoy watching.”
The second season of 'The Perfect Picture' premieres on July 23. Catch fresh episodes every Sunday at 5pm on e.tv, with repeats on Saturdays at 5.30pm on eReality and, from July 24, on the Perfect Picture YouTube channel.
This article was sponsored by Canon.