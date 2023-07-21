'You won’t believe what we had to go through': celebs talk 'The Perfect Picture' S2

This season's contestants include YouTuber Lasizwe, entertainer Gugu Khathi, artist and presenter Luyanda Mzazi, travel show host Zahirah Marty, musician Ivan Roux, media personality Anele Zondo, actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee, TV personality Tshego Koke, actress and singer Nomvelo Makhanya and TV personality Christall Kay.

Though these A-listers are confident striking a pose in front of the camera, they can be a bit like fish out of water when it comes to stepping behind it — and that's part of what makes this show so entertaining.

It also made being behind the scenes a memorable experience for Maponyane: “Every week, it was incredible to see first-hand how their skills kept improving with the help of the Canon experts.”

“You won’t believe the journey we’ve had to go through! That first episode was close to a nightmare, but we improved each time we picked up our equipment,” agrees Khati.

Since competing on The Perfect Picture, she says you're unlikely to spot her without a camera in hand. “It’s changed me for the better. I’ve learnt so much, and I try to find photo opportunities in my everyday life.”

And she's not alone. Marty says she now looks at the world completely differently too. “I walk around ... wondering what lens I’d use and what settings I’d shoot with.”