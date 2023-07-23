Lifestyle

'Barbie' - bombastic, beautiful and brilliant

The long-awaited movie of the blonde bombshell's adventures with Ken, has landed in South Africa and everyone touched by the delicate hue is smitten, writes Andrea Nagel

23 July 2023 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Everything seems to have dropped perfectly into place for the release of one of the most hyped movies of 2023, Barbie, giving credence to the idea that there is a right time for everything. Even the anticipation about the other, far more serious and cerebral movie released this weekend has fallen into Barbie's shocking pink lap...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. ‘I learnt too late in life not to sweat the small stuff’: TAF boss Glynis Hyslop Lifestyle
  2. In a Barbie world: She may be plastic, but she can pink for herself Lifestyle
  3. New York, New York, it has wonderful food Food
  4. How downward-facing dog is giving rural school kids that Zen feeling Health & Sex
  5. IN PICS | Boxing clever for change for girls Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community