'Barbie' - bombastic, beautiful and brilliant

The long-awaited movie of the blonde bombshell's adventures with Ken, has landed in South Africa and everyone touched by the delicate hue is smitten, writes Andrea Nagel

Everything seems to have dropped perfectly into place for the release of one of the most hyped movies of 2023, Barbie, giving credence to the idea that there is a right time for everything. Even the anticipation about the other, far more serious and cerebral movie released this weekend has fallen into Barbie's shocking pink lap...