LAST WORD
Fine young criminal of the high seas
A wily, surfboard-stealing sea otter is showing up us humans as the arrogant oligarchs we really are
23 July 2023 - 00:00
No surfboard in Santa Cruz, California, is safe. There have been reports of a kleptomaniac outbreak. The perp, whose exploits are burning up the internet, is a sea otter that not a former member of a travelling circus nor even of an aquarium. She's just a plain old rehabilitated sea otter, number 841. To casual observers of the gradual onset of the moral decay of 841, it seems clear that she has taken to high larceny — at the expense of the surfing population of Santa Cruz — like a sea otter takes to the ocean swell. Number 841 is now the much lionised surfboard-jacker of the West Coast...
