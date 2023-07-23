Know thy numbers
I obsess about teaching my offspring their personal details as early as possible
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Every December holiday, and New Year’s Day in particular, dozens of children get separated from their families on Durban's Golden Mile. I was impressed to learn that the eThekwini Metro has, in the recent past, mitigated against this annual absurdity by introducing a wristband system with parents'/guardians' contact details. That warmed my heart and made me temporarily forget that this is all happening next to the Kakindian Ocean...
