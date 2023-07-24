For the past couple of years, brands have embraced minimalist logo design. This includes the likes of Airbnb, Volkswagen and Facebook, who went Meta.
While Twitter has adjusted its logo over the years, its blue and white combo has become synonymous with the app, always keeping their robin called Larry as the face of the company.
However, that is all changing now. With Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter is dropping the mascot for an X — which will be the new name of the app. But just what do all these changes entail? Well, we've got you covered with five facts to get you started on the new Twitter.
5 things to know about Twitter's 'X' rebrand
While Elon Musk has long been roasted for his takeover at Twitter, it would seem the app's bird logo is the latest to get the chop
Image: Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
X MARKS THE DOT COM
The official news was announced on July 23 by Musk on his official Twitter account. By typing in x.com you will immediately be redirected to the Twitter page.
THE NEW MUSKONOMY
That same day, Musk called to Twitter's netizens to make a new logo for the app. The user who got the thumbs up provided six different logos — including one for Tesla, which Musk picked, stating there would be “changes later, certainly will be refined”.
TWEETING IS SO LAST WEEK
The biggest question on everyone's lips has been what we are going to call “tweets” and the response from Musk has been reported by Reuters as “'x's”.
MEMORIAL FOR A BIRD
One of the three designers behind Larry the bird, Martin Grasser, shared that the 17-year-old warbler has accomplished a lot over the time since they created it. Circles were a huge inspiration behind the final product, ultimately losing out in the big X and O's game between them and Musk.
BIRTH OF THE EVERYTHING APPS
In his plan to change the way we use social media, The Independant shared that Musk's plan was to create an “everything app” which will encompass multiple services. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in the same article that the new Twitter would include audio, video, messaging, payments and banking.
