Lifestyle

5 things to know about Twitter's 'X' rebrand

While Elon Musk has long been roasted for his takeover at Twitter, it would seem the app's bird logo is the latest to get the chop

24 July 2023 - 12:42 By Thango Ntwasa
Twitter's logo and Elon Musk.
Twitter's logo and Elon Musk.
Image: Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

For the past couple of years, brands have embraced minimalist logo design. This includes the likes of Airbnb, Volkswagen and Facebook, who went Meta.

While Twitter has adjusted its logo over the years, its blue and white combo has become synonymous with the app, always keeping their robin called Larry as the face of the company.

However, that is all changing now. With Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter is dropping the mascot for an X — which will be the new name of the app. But just what do all these changes entail? Well, we've got you covered with five facts to get you started on the new Twitter.

X MARKS THE DOT COM

The official news was announced on July 23 by Musk on his official Twitter account. By typing in x.com you will immediately be redirected to the Twitter page.

THE NEW MUSKONOMY

That same day, Musk called to Twitter's netizens to make a new logo for the app. The user who got the thumbs up provided six different logos — including one for Tesla, which Musk picked, stating there would be “changes later, certainly will be refined”.

TWEETING IS SO LAST WEEK

The biggest question on everyone's lips has been what we are going to call “tweets” and the response from Musk has been reported by Reuters as “'x's”.

MEMORIAL FOR A BIRD

One of the three designers behind Larry the bird, Martin Grasser, shared that the 17-year-old warbler has accomplished a lot over the time since they created it. Circles were a huge inspiration behind the final product, ultimately losing out in the big X and O's game between them and Musk.

BIRTH OF THE EVERYTHING APPS

In his plan to change the way we use social media, The Independant shared that Musk's plan was to create an “everything app” which will encompass multiple services. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in the same article that the new Twitter would include audio, video, messaging, payments and banking.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say ‘X’ logo is here

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white "X" on a black background as ...
News
4 hours ago

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg explosion turned into 'fashion': Netizens react to AI impression of disaster in the CBD

While many are reeling from the recent explosion that saw one person killed and 48 injured, it seems lovers of artificially intelligent art are ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 5 things to know about Twitter's 'X' rebrand Lifestyle
  2. ‘I learnt too late in life not to sweat the small stuff’: TAF boss Glynis Hyslop Lifestyle
  3. In a Barbie world: She may be plastic, but she can pink for herself Lifestyle
  4. New York, New York, it has wonderful food Food
  5. How downward-facing dog is giving rural school kids that Zen feeling Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised