How much new car can you get for under R250k?

Quite literally, four wheels, a seat and a steering wheel were what you got. In the last decade or so, things have got better across the board for consumers of budget cars. Organisations like Global NCAP and its Safer Cars for Africa programme cast a light on deathtraps such as the Chery QQ3, Datsun Go+ and Renault Kwid, which earned zero, one and two stars respectively when crash tested. Today, the cheapest passenger car in the country goes for R169,900.
It's Suzuki's S-Presso 1.0 GL manual, equipped with two airbags and anti-lock brakes and boasting a fair three-star Global NCAP rating. Rear-park distance control, ISOFIX child seat mountings, front electric windows, power steering, air-conditioning and electronic stability control are part of the deal — a pack of features unheard of in a budget car from the Uno era.
Shopping in the R166,000 to R250,000 price point, there are compelling picks to have a look at, from dainty hatchbacks to crossovers and even sedans. In addition to the expected power steering, air-conditioning and audio systems, these offerings boast standard dual-front airbags and anti-lock brakes.
Sadly, all but one of the models below omit electronic stability control. The sum of R219,995 puts you into a Kia Picanto 1.0 Start, a sprightly performer with a surprisingly composed feel that belies its tiny dimensions. Add R10,000 to your budget and you enter an entirely different realm: that of the compact crossover. Nissan's Magnite 1.0 Visia (R227,900) is a plucky contender, standard with niceties such as a tyre pressure monitor and climate control, rarities at the price point. Nice car, but the recently launched Citroën C3 1.2 Feel (R229,900) beats it for character, refinement and build quality, with a better touchscreen infotainment system than some cars costing R150,000 more. Sadly, it scored zero stars in a July crash test by Latin NCAP.
The vehicle tested was equipped with dual front airbags and electronic stability control. We asked the brand’s handlers at Stellantis if there was comment for our market, hoping for insight on whether there were structural differences between the Latin NCAP-tested vehicle and the model sold here.
“Stellantis confirms its commitment to vehicle protection, developing modern vehicles in line with the segment. It also reaffirms that its vehicles comply with all current regulations,” was their icy response.
Perhaps a test by Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa will provide a more conclusive verdict relevant to Mzansi. Buyers wanting a small sedan ought to look at the Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend (R236,600). Frumpy looks it may have, but as a spacious, no-frills appliance that is built to Honda standards, the Amaze is sure to serve for decades. On the B-segment hatchback front, you would be remiss to ignore the high-grade Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX (it has electronic stability control).
And a host of other goodies too, for R239,900, including keyless entry, keyless start, climate control and reverse camera. Just under the R250,000 price cap is the base version of the popular Polo Vivo, the 1.4 Trendline for R248,500. Stability control is an optional extra. A sturdy on-road feel and soft-touch dashboard lend a slightly more upmarket sense to proceedings. But you have to consider the wayward Polo driver stigma and theft risk.
Affordable compact cars will never go out of fashion. Since the invention of the automobile, there have been mass-market creations designed to get people moving, capturing imaginations and cementing cult-like followings.
This take on budget car brilliance is not going to venture too far back into the annals. No dense, complicated histories about icons like the Ford Model T, Volkswagen Beetle, Trabant 601, Citroën 2CV or original Mini. How about we take a step back to 1993, a mere three decades ago?
A price list in South Africa's Car magazine reveals the least expensive car in the country as the Uno Fire 1100 three-door, costing R29,852. A five-door Citi Golf Shuttle went for R32,980. Moving up the ladder, R38,204 got you into an Opel Kadett 140, while the buyers in the privileged position of exploring nearer the R50,000 mark could have a Nissan Sentra 160 16V for R49,994. In between there were options like the Toyota Conquest, Mazda 323 and Ford Laser. Adjusted for inflation, that cheap Uno would be equivalent to R163,588 today and the Sentra would come in at R273,967. These are nameplates that spark nostalgia for many.k
But before we start playing the “things were better in those days” tune, consider these offerings lacked the most basic amenities that no shopper in 2023 could contemplate living without. Maybe, if you were lucky, you got power steering and forked out extra for air-conditioning. And perhaps a radio with a cassette player.
Active safety features? Use your seat belt and hope for the best. Entering the new millennium, things were not much different for buyers at the most affordable end of the new car scale. In 2002 the nation's cheapest car was still the Fiat Uno, in 1100 Mia three-door trim. It cost R46,997 new and did without an audio system, central locking, air-conditioning, power steering, electric windows, anti-lock brakes, an immobiliser or airbags.
