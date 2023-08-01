Lifestyle

Javon Walton, Chloe Bailey, Kid Cudi: Celebs react to 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's death

Stars share their thoughts on the late actor

01 August 2023 - 12:57 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actor Javon Walton.
Actor Javon Walton.
Image: (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans of the controversial series Euphoria were shocked to learn that one of the show's stars, Angus Cloud, has died at the age of 25. Playing Fezco, one of the drug dealers on the hit series, the role was Cloud's debut and he will posthumously star in the upcoming drama film Freaky Tales.

The actor had attended school with Euphoria cast mate Zendaya where he would build sets for the theatre department. Cloud's death — a week after the death of his father — is still under investigation. Cast and crew from his productions shared their thoughts on his passing with many saying he will be sorely missed.

KID CUDI

KERRY WASHINGTON

JAVON WALTON

QUESTLOVE

CHLOE BAILEY

READ MORE

HBO's 'The Idol' meant to be provocative, says Sam Levinson

Some critics noted the show's multiple, at times kinky, sex scenes and nudity after the premiere of its first two episodes at the Cannes Film ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Study shows Hollywood needs to depict safer gun use in films and on TV

Hollywood should portray safer use of guns in television and film at a time of rampant gun violence in the US, USC Annenberg’s Norman Lear Center for ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Stuffed raccoon goes for R1.6m at ‘Everything Everywhere’ charity auction

Independent film studio A24 raised more than $500,000 (about R9m) in an online charity auction on Wednesday featuring dozens of props, costumes and ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Timeline of a serial husband: See all the real ex-wives of Lebo M Lifestyle
  2. Don't let the winter chill kill your vibe, here are 5 ways to stay active in ... Health & Sex
  3. How much new car can you get for under R250k? Lifestyle
  4. Javon Walton, Chloe Bailey, Kid Cudi: Celebs react to 'Euphoria' star Angus ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | The launch of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...