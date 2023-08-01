Fans of the controversial series Euphoria were shocked to learn that one of the show's stars, Angus Cloud, has died at the age of 25. Playing Fezco, one of the drug dealers on the hit series, the role was Cloud's debut and he will posthumously star in the upcoming drama film Freaky Tales.
The actor had attended school with Euphoria cast mate Zendaya where he would build sets for the theatre department. Cloud's death — a week after the death of his father — is still under investigation. Cast and crew from his productions shared their thoughts on his passing with many saying he will be sorely missed.
Javon Walton, Chloe Bailey, Kid Cudi: Celebs react to 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's death
Stars share their thoughts on the late actor
Image: (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fans of the controversial series Euphoria were shocked to learn that one of the show's stars, Angus Cloud, has died at the age of 25. Playing Fezco, one of the drug dealers on the hit series, the role was Cloud's debut and he will posthumously star in the upcoming drama film Freaky Tales.
The actor had attended school with Euphoria cast mate Zendaya where he would build sets for the theatre department. Cloud's death — a week after the death of his father — is still under investigation. Cast and crew from his productions shared their thoughts on his passing with many saying he will be sorely missed.
KID CUDI
KERRY WASHINGTON
JAVON WALTON
QUESTLOVE
CHLOE BAILEY
READ MORE
HBO's 'The Idol' meant to be provocative, says Sam Levinson
Study shows Hollywood needs to depict safer gun use in films and on TV
Stuffed raccoon goes for R1.6m at ‘Everything Everywhere’ charity auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos