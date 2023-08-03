SPOTLIGHT | Meg returns for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a new digitally remastered outing
Jason Statham takes on bigger, hungrier prehistoric sharks; Leleti Khumalo and Whoopi Goldberg on screens together 30 years on; 'Poker Face' comes to M-Net
This week Spotlight looks at the second instalment of the popular sci-fi action movie, The Meg. The prehistoric shark is back with an increased appetite for destruction in Meg 2: The Trench, at cinemas this week. It promises to give fans the ride of their lives and sees some of the original movie’s actors return for round two. Action man Jason Statham is back as Jonas Taylor, and he heads up a research team exploring untouched deep ocean waters, where the scientists’ voyage spirals into a battle for survival against a hungrier, bigger megalodon.
Other cast members joining the team trying to outsmart and outswim the merciless predator include Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis and Page Kennedy. The film, also releasing in 3D, is sure to keep action thriller fans on the edge of their seats.
With Women’s Month in progress, Spotlight shines a light on two aptly themed entertainment offerings, featuring strong women characters.
Emmy award-winning Natasha Lyonne leads the new M-Net series Poker Face. This crime mystery series (with a healthy dash of comedy) sees Charlie Cale (Lyonne), with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, encountering a new set of characters and a strange crime each week. An array of guest stars such as Adrian Brody, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Judith Light, Chloe Sevigny and more is sure to make this series a Wednesday TV audience favourite.
Locally, the beloved 1992 musical drama Sarafina has been digitally remastered, arriving at cinemas next week for Women’s Day. Starring the talented Leleti Khumalo as a young South African struggling for freedom and equality, amid the rise of women’s voices, it brims with local and international talent, including Whoopi Goldberg, Mbongeni Ngema, John Kani, Miriam Makeba and Mary Twala.
