Sygnia's Stargazer can help give your child a stellar tertiary education

Every generation of parents think they have a harder job than the one before. It’s debatable whether parenting through the generations has become tougher. What’s indisputable, though, is that the parents raising Gen Z (9-24 years) and Gen Alpha (1-13 years) have it tougher financially — especially when it comes to saving for their children's tertiary education.

This is true for parents across the globe.

Adjusting for currency inflation, college tuition in the US increased by 169% between 1980 and 2020, according to a report from the Georgetown University Centre on education and the workforce. As China grapples with economic slowdown, the increase has been steeper over a short period, with students faced with university tuition fee increases of up to 54% this year alone.

In SA, low economic growth, high inflation rates and steadily increasing tuition fees over several years has made it harder for parents to save for tertiary education.

On average, tuition fees at the University of Cape Town (UCT) increased in real terms (adjusted for inflation) by nearly 400% from 1923 to 2020, and by 300% from 1970 to 2020, according to an article published in the South African Journal of Higher Education in 2020.

The same article reported that, in terms of affordability (taking into account changes in tuition fees and in average income, approximated by per capita GDP), “the combination of modest economic growth and rapid increases in tuition fees has made university education at UCT substantially less affordable” since the 1990s. And “substantially” is an understatement here, because the percentage of per capita GDP required to study at UCT doubled between the early 1980s and 2019.

While this article’s findings were UCT specific, the trend is more or less consistent across tertiary education institutions in SA. Most of the blame for this trend can be pinned on SA’s low economic growth over the years, resulting in the government having less money to invest in tertiary education.