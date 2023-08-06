A-Listers
IN PICS | Zeitgeist and the Zeitz
06 August 2023 - 00:00
From an Algerian-born art historian and a Lebanese curator-writer duo exploring the intersection of art, culture and political struggle to two 50-something friends opening up about living in the midlife lane, it was fitting that with Women’s Day upon us, the two social do’s to kick off this month revolved around remarkable females...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.