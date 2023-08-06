HUMOUR
Surviving Ramanomics: In these tough times, we all need to self-medicate
Putting R5,000 aside for a rainy day is just not going to happen
06 August 2023 - 00:00
“Creative ways to save during tough times”, the headline screamed. When I spotted the poster I know you did the same thing I did when you read it. We rolled our eyes to the back of our heads because... whatever, man, you think you’re sooo smart and creative and have all the answers. But let me tell you something for free: you need disposable income to save and there’s none, you smug know-it-all sadistic economist, you...
